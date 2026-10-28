UP MLC Election Results: BJP Wins 4 Seats, SP Bags 1 As Counting Continues On Others

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Results crucial for parties ahead of 2027 Assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won four seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has secured one, according to the latest results. Counting is underway in the remaining constituencies following polling for 11 seats comprising five graduate and six teacher constituencies.

The BJP has won the Lucknow Teachers', Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers', Meerut Graduates' and Meerut Teachers' seats. The Samajwadi Party has won the Varanasi Teachers' seat, where sitting MLC Lal Bihari Yadav retained his position.

The results are being closely watched ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the contest seen as a prestige battle for both parties. Counting began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security, with ballot papers used instead of electronic voting machines.

BJP, SP Candidates Lead Across Constituencies

In the seats where counting was still underway, the Samajwadi Party was leading in the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates', Varanasi Graduates', Lucknow Graduates' and Agra Teachers' constituencies. The BJP was ahead in the Agra Graduates' and Gorakhpur Teachers' constituencies.

The BJP's victories include Umesh Dwivedi in the Lucknow Teachers' Constituency, Dr Hari Singh Dhillon in Bareilly-Moradabad, Dinesh Kumar Goyal in Meerut Graduates' and Shri Chand Sharma in Meerut Teachers'.

In Varanasi, SP candidate Lal Bihari Yadav defeated the BJP's Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra. After two rounds of counting, Yadav had secured 10,958 votes against Mishra's 6,060, according to district administration officials.

Ballot Paper Discrepancy Sparks Tension In Gorakhpur

Tension arose during counting in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' Constituency after 675 ballot papers were reportedly found in a ballot box from booth 123 in Mau, even though the box and Form 16 recorded 623 papers. The discrepancy amounted to 52 ballot papers.

A separate controversy emerged over an allegedly unsealed ballot box from Bankata. Independent candidate Ajay Singh said he learnt about the missing seal after the box was brought out of the strongroom.

The reported discrepancies raised concerns during the counting process, although the available information did not establish whether they affected the outcome in the constituency.

Scuffle Between BJP And SP Workers In Lucknow

A scuffle broke out between BJP and SP workers outside the counting centre at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow. The incident added to tensions surrounding the counting process.

The elections cover five graduate constituencies in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi, along with six teachers' constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.

Only registered graduate and teacher voters were eligible to participate in the respective constituencies. The use of ballot papers, rather than electronic voting machines, made the counting process central to the closely watched contest.

With the BJP and SP competing for influence in the Legislative Council ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, the remaining results are expected to shape the political narrative in Uttar Pradesh.