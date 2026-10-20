Priyanka Gandhi Leads Congress Push For 150 UP Seats Ahead Of Samajwadi Party Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress identifies 150 UP constituencies for upcoming elections.

Strategy committee assesses winnable seats, reporting to Priyanka.

Exercise strengthens Congress's seat-sharing negotiation stance with SP.

Party aims for improved position, seeking respectable alliance share.

The Congress has prepared an initial list of 150 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh as it steps up preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and weighs its options ahead of potential seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Following a meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's strategy committee is expected to submit a detailed report to her within a week. The report will assess the electoral prospects of each constituency and explain why and how the Congress believes it can win those seats.

Priyanka is also expected to meet the Congress's Uttar Pradesh team and the party's MPs from the state after receiving the report, seeking their assessment of the political and organisational situation.

Congress To Build Case For 150 Constituencies

The strategy committee's report will examine the social, geographical and caste equations in each constituency, along with the representation and electoral preferences of women and young voters. It will also assess each seat's electoral history and identify potential winning candidates.

The exercise is aimed at helping the Congress establish a stronger case for its preferred constituencies when it negotiates with the Samajwadi Party. The party wants to back its seat-sharing demands with constituency-level assessments rather than rely solely on broad political calculations.

Seat-Sharing Demand Remains Unclear

The Congress is taking the upcoming Assembly elections seriously and is working on its strategy in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. In Uttar Pradesh, the party is seeking to improve its position in coordination with the Samajwadi Party.

Several Congress leaders, including the party's state in-charge and Imran Masood, have spoken about securing a respectable share of seats in any alliance arrangement. While some leaders have floated a demand for 200 seats, others have suggested 150.

However, the top leadership of neither party has indicated a final seat-sharing formula, leaving the extent of a possible arrangement uncertain.

Congress Assesses Its Electoral Base In Uttar Pradesh

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won six seats in Uttar Pradesh and increased its vote share. The party is now assessing its organisational strength and electoral prospects as it prepares for the Assembly polls.

Its organisational planning has taken into account its traditional support bases among Dalits, Muslims and Brahmins. The internal assessment is intended to identify constituencies where the party believes it has a realistic chance of winning.

The final shape of the Congress's electoral strategy will depend partly on the outcome of its negotiations with the Samajwadi Party. The constituency-level exercise is expected to give Priyanka Gandhi and the party's leadership a clearer picture of their bargaining position before those discussions begin.