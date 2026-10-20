The Congress has identified an initial list of 150 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. A strategy committee will submit a detailed report assessing the electoral prospects of these seats to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Priyanka Gandhi Leads Congress Push For 150 UP Seats Ahead Of Samajwadi Party Talks
Following a meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's strategy committee is expected to submit a detailed report within a week, analysing each seat's social, caste, geographical, women and youth demographics, electoral history and potential candidates.
- Congress identifies 150 UP constituencies for upcoming elections.
- Strategy committee assesses winnable seats, reporting to Priyanka.
- Exercise strengthens Congress's seat-sharing negotiation stance with SP.
- Party aims for improved position, seeking respectable alliance share.
Congress To Build Case For 150 Constituencies
Seat-Sharing Demand Remains Unclear
Congress Assesses Its Electoral Base In Uttar Pradesh
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Congress doing to prepare for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections?
What is the purpose of the Congress strategy committee's report?
The report will assess each constituency's electoral prospects, including social, geographical, caste equations, voter preferences, and historical data. This aims to strengthen Congress's position in seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party.
How will the Congress approach seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party?
The Congress plans to support its seat-sharing demands with detailed constituency-level assessments rather than broad political calculations. This exercise is expected to clarify their bargaining position before negotiations begin.
Has a final seat-sharing agreement been reached between the Congress and Samajwadi Party?
No, the top leadership of neither party has indicated a final seat-sharing formula yet. While some Congress leaders have suggested 150-200 seats, the extent of a possible arrangement remains uncertain.