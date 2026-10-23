Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Controversial posters targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav across UP.

Accusations included mafia patronage, caste bias, dynastic politics.

Yadav visited Azam Khan, backed caste census demand.

He also blamed BJP for delaying women's reservation.

A series of controversial posters targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party have surfaced across Uttar Pradesh, intensifying the political sparring ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The posters, reported in 15 districts, including Lucknow, Ballia, Mau, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Basti, Hardoi and Sitapur, accuse the party of favouring mafia figures, promoting caste-based appointments and practising dynastic politics.

One such hoarding appeared at the busy National PG College crossing in Lucknow on Friday. It features Yadav wearing a white prayer cap alongside images of slain gangster-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, as well as senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan, who is in jail.

The hoarding carries the slogan: "Sapaiyon ka kya bharosa- Chai, samosa, rasmalai, saare mafia apne bhai" (What can one expect from SP workers? Tea, samosas, ras malai- all mafia figures are their brothers).

The posters have surfaced after Yadav's recent visit to Rampur district jail to meet Azam Khan. The visit drew criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, who accused the SP of political opportunism and patronising criminal elements.

Posters Target SP Over 2013 UPPCS Recruitment

The campaign also invokes the 2013 Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (UPPCS) recruitment examination. One poster claims that 56 of the 86 appointments went to candidates belonging to a particular caste, using the allegation to accuse the SP of caste-based favouritism during its tenure. The claim has not been independently verified in the material available.

Another slogan reads, "Rasgulla aur rasmalai, ek jaati ki satta aayi" (Rasgulla and ras malai-power came to one caste).

The posters also target the party over alleged dynastic politics. One reads, "Daal, chawal aur achaar, party matlab ek parivaar" (Lentils, rice and pickle- the party means one family), taking aim at the SP leadership.

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Muzaffarnagar Riots, Graveyard Budget Feature In Campaign

Other slogans refer to Yadav's iftar gatherings and the Muzaffarnagar riots that took place during the SP government's tenure. One poster reads, "Danga, iftaar aur biryani, SP raaj ki asli kahaani" (Riots, iftar and biryani- the real story of SP rule).

The campaign also criticises the previous government over an allocation of Rs 200 crore for constructing boundary walls around graveyards. A slogan reads, "Khaini aur Banarasi paan, budget chala gaya kabristan" (Khaini and Banarasi paan- the budget went to graveyards).

The posters form part of a broader campaign against the SP across the state. The claims and allegations displayed on them have not been independently established in the information provided.

Akhilesh Says SP United For 2027, Backs Caste Census

The poster campaign comes as Yadav has stepped up his political messaging ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI on October 22, he said the SP was united and working to form the next government in the state, predicting that the BJP would be defeated.

"We are all united to form the government in 2027. And we will all work together. Azam Sahab was, is, and will always be [with us]," Yadav said.

He also backed the demand for a caste census and reservation in proportion to population, saying backward classes, Dalits and other marginalised communities wanted representation commensurate with their population.

"It has now become a common demand across all parties, especially among the backward classes, Dalits, and those who do not receive reservation in proportion to their population, that a caste census should be conducted," he said.

Yadav added that he supported reservation based on population for communities including the Bind, Nishad and Kashyap groups, along with other backward and marginalised communities.

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SP Chief Accuses BJP Of Targeting Azam Khan, Delaying Women's Reservation

On the issue of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, Yadav accused the BJP of deliberately delaying its implementation.

"Well, the Women's Reservation Bill has already been passed. The BJP deliberately does not want to grant this reservation to women. If the BJP truly wanted to, the reservation could be implemented today," he said.

He added that the SP had directed the party to field women in 33 per cent of its candidacies, describing it as a formula championed by former party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Responding to a question about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visiting Rampur and fielding candidates there, Yadav said anyone had the right to contest elections in a democracy.

"Look, in a democracy, anyone can contest elections. The people of Uttar Pradesh want to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Yadav also accused the BJP government of targeting Azam Khan and his family through what he described as fabricated cases. After meeting Khan at Rampur district jail, he alleged that the government had deliberately damaged Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

He further accused the BJP of disregarding education and deliberately undermining the university.

Azam Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and a former Cabinet minister, has been lodged in Rampur district jail since November last year following his conviction in a forgery case. The visit comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.