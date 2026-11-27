Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mayawati criticised SP's manifesto as rhetoric, prioritising wealthy interests.

She cited SP's wealthy Rajya Sabha candidate as a key example.

Mayawati also accused SP of opposing reservation, inciting caste hostility.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its newly released 'Manifesto of the People's Will' in Uttar Pradesh, dismissing it as an exercise in rhetoric rather than a genuine commitment to public welfare. Calling the manifesto "money-minded", she accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led party of prioritising wealthy interests over the concerns of disadvantaged communities.

In a post on X, Mayawati compared the manifesto to the SP's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) initiative, saying both reflected what she described as an "all show and no substance" approach. She also questioned whether it could address the state's pressing social and economic challenges.

The BSP president alleged that the SP had repeatedly followed a "narrow-minded, casteist and pro-big-money" approach, which she claimed was detrimental to the interests, dignity and security of poor people, Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and other sections of society.

Mayawati Cites Rajya Sabha Election To Target SP

Referring to the recent biennial Rajya Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati accused the SP of favouring a wealthy candidate instead of supporting its PDA politics.

“Can such policies and activities ever resolve the state’s serious problems of widespread poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration? Never,” she said.

She also questioned the SP's choice of candidates for elections, alleging that the party continued to field wealthy individuals and strongmen rather than people genuinely committed to public welfare.

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According to Mayawati, the party's promises and declarations were driven by personal interests rather than a commitment to the country and society. She argued that the manifesto offered little indication of how the SP intended to tackle poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration.

1. यूपी में समाजवादी पार्टी द्वारा ’जन-मन का मेनिफेस्टो’ के नाम से कल जारी किया गया इनका यह ’प्रण-पत्र’ इनके कथित पीडीए की तरह ही कोरा हवाहवाई तथा ’थोथा चना बाजे घना’ की कहावत को ही चरितार्थ करने वाला ज़्यादा है। 2. वैसे भी इस पार्टी का स्वभाव जग जा़हिर तौर पर ग़रीबों, दलितों, पिछड़ों व मुस्लिमों आदि के वास्तविक हित, कल्याण, उनका मान-सम्मान व सुरक्षा आदि के विरुद्ध अधिकतर संकीर्ण व जातिवादी तथा धन्नासेठ-समर्थक भी रहा है, जिसका एक ताज़ा उदाहरण यूपी से राज्यसभा हेतु हाल ही में हुये द्विवार्षिक चुनाव में पीडीए को प्रश्रय देने के बजाय बड़े धन्नासेठ को प्राथमिकता देना है। ऐसी नीतियों एवं कार्यकलापों से प्रदेश की अपार ग़रीबी, बेरोजगारी, पिछड़ापन व पलायन आदि की गंभीर समस्या क्या कभी दूर हो पायेगी। कभी नहीं। 3. इन बातों से से यह भी साबित है कि इनका ’जन-मन घोषणापत्र’ वास्तव में ’धन-मन वादी’ अधिक है तथा समाज के अच्छे लोगों के बजाय ऐसे ही धनी एवं बाहुबलियों आदि को चुनाव मैदान में भी उतारेगी जो देश, समाज व जनहित की चिन्ता कम व अपने खुद के लाभ व स्वार्थ में ही लगातार डूबे रहते हैं। 4. वैसे भी ’हर हाथ को काम’ तथा ’क़ानून द्वारा क़ानून का राज’ आदि विशुद्ध रूप से बी.एस.पी. की नीति व सिद्धान्त हैं तथा जिस सर्वसमाज व सर्वजन-हितैषी एजेण्डा पर बी.एस.पी. की यूपी में अब तक रही चारों सरकारों में पूरी ईमानदारी व निष्ठा से अमल करके भी दिखाया गया है, जो कि विरोधी पार्टियों में भी खा़सकर सपा, कांग्रेस व भाजपा आदि के बलबूते की बात नहीं है, यह सभी जानते/मानते हैं। 5. इसके साथ ही, सपा के दामन पर भी ख़ासकर एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी आरक्षण विरोधी रवैया तथा यूपी को जातिवादी द्वेष व दंगा-युक्त प्रदेश बनाने सहित जनहित व जनकल्याण के अहम् मुद्दों पर लगे धब्बों को जनता भला कैसे भुला पायेगी? कुल मिलाकर, सपा की बातें, वादे, दावे व घोषणायें आदि चुनावी छल व छलावा हैं, लोग ज़रूर सावधान रहें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 27, 2026

BSP Chief Defends Party's Record In Uttar Pradesh

Defending the BSP's political approach, Mayawati said "work for every hand" and "the rule of law through the law" were principles exclusive to her party.

She claimed that the BSP had implemented these policies with honesty and dedication during each of its four governments in Uttar Pradesh. According to her, the party had consistently pursued an agenda intended to benefit all communities and sections of society.

Mayawati also took aim at the SP, Congress and BJP, claiming that these parties lacked the ability to deliver on such an inclusive agenda.

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Mayawati Accuses SP Of Opposing Reservation Policies

The BSP chief further questioned how voters could overlook what she described as the SP's controversial political record. She accused the party of opposing reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

She also alleged that the SP had contributed to caste hostility and riots in Uttar Pradesh, besides taking positions that, in her view, went against public interest and welfare.

Concluding her criticism, Mayawati described the SP's statements, promises and declarations as "electoral deception and trickery". She urged people to remain cautious about what she called the party's misleading political assurances.