Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP, Congress started 2027 UP seat-sharing talks.

Yadav urged focus on winnable seats, not division.

Akhilesh proposed 'PDA candidates' against BJP in UP.

Alliance aims to accommodate leaders and form government.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said a “winning start” had been made in the second round of seat-sharing discussions with the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the two parties holding talks on an initial list of 26 priority seats.

In a message following the discussions, Yadav called on both parties to focus on identifying winnable constituencies rather than getting caught up in the division of seats. He said the objective should be to ensure that the INDIA bloc wins in most constituencies and that the number of seats won by the alliance exceeds the number it loses.

“The winning start has been made with the first ‘26 seats’. Working together wisely, things will move forward,” he said.

जीतनेवाली पहली ‘26 सीटों’ से हुई है शुरुआत मिलजुलकर समझदारी से और आगे बढ़ेगी बात — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2026

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For ‘Seat Adjustment’, Not Division

Yadav said the two parties should jointly assess all potential constituencies and identify candidates with the strongest chances of winning. He asked the Congress to share details of other seats it considers winnable, beyond the 26 constituencies already discussed.

He said the discussions should focus on candidates for the INDIA alliance in every constituency, rather than on SP or Congress nominees. He also proposed that candidates be presented as “PDA candidates”, referring to the Samajwadi Party's political outreach to Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) communities.

Emphasising the need for consensus, Yadav said the two parties should consider at least two candidates together in constituencies where electoral equations are challenging and select the one with a better chance of winning.

“We do not want the seats divided on an ‘us-versus-you’ basis. We would rather call it not a division, but a ‘seat adjustment’,” he said, adding that neither party should impose candidates on the other.

Also Read: UP Assembly Elections 2027: SP Releases First List, Announces Candidates For 5 Seats

‘PDA Alone Will Defeat NDA’: SP Chief Targets BJP

Yadav said the two parties had a “historic opportunity” to come together as secular forces and defeat the BJP and its allies. He credited the Congress's support for the PDA campaign during the Lok Sabha elections with helping the opposition defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that ground surveys indicated that the PDA message had reached cities, neighbourhoods, streets and villages across the state. According to him, people from different communities and sections of society who felt “oppressed, distressed and humiliated” were mobilising against the BJP.

इस बार एक ऐतिहासिक अवसर है जब हम दोनों पंथनिरपेक्ष पार्टियां मिलकर साम्प्रदायिक भाजपा और उनके संकीर्ण सोच के साथियों को हमेशा के लिए हराकर, देश को गलत हाथों में जाकर बर्बाद होने से बचा सकते हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि आप और हम जन-अपेक्षाओं व वास्तविकताओं को समझकर गंभीर विचार-विमर्श करें जिससे अधिकांश सीटों पर अपने ‘गठबंधन’ की जीत सुनिश्चित हो। जितनी सीटें आप-हम लड़ें उनमें हमारी जीत की सीटें, न जीत पाने वाली सीटों से अधिक हों। जीत ही बंटवारे को सम्मानजनक बनाएगी क्योंकि जीती हुई सीट ही सम्मान दिलाएगी। अतः आपकी टीम की तरफ़ से प्राथमिकता के आधार पर दी गई सीटों में से जिन 26 सीटों पर आज बात हो गई है, उनके अतिरिक्त अन्य सभी संभावित सीटें चिह्नित करके हमें भेज दें। फिर मिल बैठकर देखेंगे कि कौन सी सीट और उस पर कौन सा कैंडिडेट जीतने की पोजिशन में है। हो सकता है कि हम अपने आँकलन और जीत के गणितीय समीकरण के आधार पर कांग्रेस को ऐसी कई जीतनेवाली सीटों के बारे में भी बताएं जिन पर उन्होंने किसी कारणवश विचार ही नहीं किया है। हमारी कोशिश तो ये है कि जब बड़े नेता बैठें तो सभी सीटों पर ‘इंडिया गठबंधन’ के प्रत्याशी के रूप में बात हो, न कि कांग्रेस या सपा के प्रत्याशी के रूप में और सबसे अच्छी और सकारात्मक परिणाम देनेवाली बात तो ये होगी कि हम लोग अपने प्रत्याशी को ‘पीडीए प्रत्याशी’ के रूप में प्रस्तुत करें। जिस प्रकार लोकसभा में आपके संगठन ने ‘पीडीए’ के साथ पूरी तरह सहयोग किया वो सदैव सराहनीय रहेगा क्योंकि उसने ही मिलकर साम्प्रदायिक भाजपा को धूल चटाई थी अब इस बार भी हम लोग मिलकर उप्र में और फिर केंद्र में भी भाजपा को हराएंगे। ज़मीनी सर्वेक्षणों से ये बात साफ़ हो गई है कि हर शहर, मोहल्ले, गली व गाँव तक ये बात पहुँच गई है कि जो पीड़ित है, वो पीडीए है। इसीलिए पूरे प्रदेश के हर समाज, हर वर्ग के ‘पीड़ित, दुखी, अपमानित’ भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ लामबंद हो गये हैं क्योंकि उन सबको ये विश्वास है कि ‘PDA ही NDA को हराएगा’ और पीडीए ही परिवर्तन लायेगा। सच तो ये है कि हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि सीट का बँटवारा हमारे-तुम्हारे के भाव से हो, हम तो इसे बंटवारा नहीं, ‘सीट समायोजन’ कहना चाहते हैं। कठिन समीकरणवाली सीटों पर हम मिलकर कम-से-कम दो प्रत्याशियों पर विचार-विमर्श करके जिसकी अधिक संभावना दिखेगी उसे चुनकर मिलजुल के जिताएंगे। हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि गठबंधन में एक-दूसरे पर उम्मीदवार थोपे जाएं बल्कि सहमति से तय किये जाएं, तब ही आपके-हमारे वोट आपस में ट्रांसफ़र होकर हम लोगों की जीत को सुनिश्चित करेंगे और कल को हम मिलकर कह सकेंगे कि हम लोगों ने तो पहले ही कहा था : बात सीट की नहीं, जीत की है। आपका-हमारा सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य सरकार बनाना है। नये हालातों और समीकरण में उसके लिए हमें-आपको कुछ लोगों को एडजस्ट और एकमोडेट करना पड़ेगा। एक-दो लोग ऐसे भी होंगे जिनसे आपने और हमने चुनाव लड़ाने का वादा किया होगा लेकिन वास्तविक परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए दो-चार सीटों पर बदलाव भी करने पड़ेंगे। भावी प्रत्याशियों को भी ये समझना होगा कि हर सीट महत्वपूर्ण है, अगर किसी को सीट नहीं मिल पा रही है या मनचाही सीट नहीं मिल रही है तो निराश न हों, अगर उनके दल के बड़े नेता ने कुछ फेरबदल या बदलाव किया है तो उसके पीछे सोच सरकार बनाने की है और सरकार बन गई तो सबको सम्मान-स्थान मिल जाएगा। हर बड़ा नेता अपनी बात का मान ख़ुद रखेगा, इतना विश्वास तो अपने नेताओं पर लोगों को रखना ही पड़ेगा। इस तरह जो चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा उसमें आपका-हमारा संगठन मिलकर कहेगा कि हम दोनों के मिलने से हमारी तैयारी 806 सीटों के बराबर की है। देश की जनता ख़ासतौर से किसान, मजदूर, युवा, मध्यम वर्ग, महिलाएँ, छोटे से लेकर बड़ा व्यापारी, सच्चे अधिकारी, कर्मचारी और संपूर्ण प्रगतिशील-पंथनिरपेक्ष व उत्पीड़ित ‘पीडीए समाज’ आपकी और हमारी तरफ़ बड़ी उम्मीद से देख रहा है। आपसी समायोजन से कोई भूल किये बिना हम देश का नया इतिहास लिखने के कगार पर हैं। हम सौहार्द और सूझबूझ से ये कर भी दिखाएंगे, इसी आशा के साथ आप-हम ‘सीट की जगह जीत के समीकरण’ पर विचार करें, जिससे हम जीतें और उप्र में अपनी सरकार आए और फिर दिल्ली में भी और देश का भविष्य सँवारने में हम लोगों का योगदान हमेशा के लिए सुनहरे अक्षरों में दर्ज हो जाए। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2026

“PDA alone will defeat the NDA,” Yadav said, expressing confidence that the alliance could defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently at the Centre.

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Parties To Accommodate Aspirants

The SP chief also acknowledged that the changing political and electoral equations could require both parties to accommodate certain leaders and make adjustments in some constituencies.

He said there could be one or two instances where leaders who had been promised an opportunity to contest elections might have to be accommodated elsewhere, adding that changes could be necessary in two or four constituencies.

Yadav urged prospective candidates not to be disheartened if they did not get a ticket or were denied their preferred constituency. He said the larger objective was to form a government and that party leaders would ensure that the contributions and interests of those who made sacrifices were respected.

He added that every senior leader would have to ensure that their commitments were honoured and called for trust in the leadership.

‘Combined Strength Equivalent To Preparations For 806 Seats’

Yadav said that if the two parties worked together and coordinated their election preparations, they would be able to project their combined strength as equivalent to preparations for 806 seats.

Appealing for cooperation, he said farmers, workers, young people, the middle class, women, business owners, government employees and the PDA community were looking towards the opposition parties with hope.

He said both sides were close to writing a new chapter in the country's history and urged them to prioritise the “equation for victory rather than seats”.

Also Read: Congress Puts 67 Seats In 'No-Compromise' Category In Seat-Sharing Talks With SP For 2027 UP Polls: Sources

“Our greatest shared goal is to form a government,” Yadav said, expressing hope that the alliance would come to power in Uttar Pradesh and later in Delhi.