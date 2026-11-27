Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MP Imran Masood criticized SP for belittling Congress.

He reiterated Congress needs adequate seats with quality and quantity.

SP's candidate list for Saharanpur triggered Masood's renewed criticism.

Masood questioned SP's alliance need if Congress's strength is low.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday renewed his criticism of the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing the INDIA bloc ally of trying to “belittle” the Congress amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. His remarks came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge publicly advised him against making statements on the negotiations.

The Congress's Uttar Pradesh working president reiterated that his party wanted an “adequate number of seats”, arguing that it needed both “quality and quantity” to contest and win the elections.

“Give us seats, we can contest and win. We need both quality and quantity... You [SP] take the chief minister's post. There is no dispute here regarding the chief minister. But why are you trying to undermine your ally? Why do you want to belittle your ally?” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

On Thursday, Kharge had urged the outspoken Congress leader to focus on ground-level work rather than making public statements.

“Imran Masood ji puts forward his views with great enthusiasm. I also hear him regularly on television, where he speaks quite forcefully. But more than statements, we have to work on the ground,” Kharge said at a rally in Lucknow.

Candidate List Triggers Fresh Tension

Masood has repeatedly criticised the SP since it released its first list of five candidates for next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections earlier this week, even as seat-sharing talks with the Congress were underway.

The list included candidates for two seats in Saharanpur district, which Masood represents in the Lok Sabha. The Congress had earlier demanded a say in candidate selection in the district, citing the MP's political standing there, people aware of the matter said.

The Saharanpur MP also alleged that SP leaders had begun targeting him directly.

“You have started launching direct attacks against me — why? I hadn't said a single word against you,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Masood Questions SP’s Need For Congress

The Congress leader also questioned why the SP wanted an alliance with his party if it believed the Congress had little electoral strength.

“You keep reminding us of our standing, but if you think so little of our standing, why do you even need us? You have the formula for winnability; you have everything — so why do you need us at all?... We are zero — but wherever we align, we multiply the impact tenfold...” he said, according to news agency ANI.

There was no immediate reaction from the SP to Masood's latest remarks.