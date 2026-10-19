‘Goonda Raj, Mafia Raj’: BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Poll Manifesto

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP announces 2027 UP manifesto release on November 26.

BJP criticized SP's past rule as 'goonda raj'.

SP considers manifesto sacred; committed to fulfilling pledges.

Yadav urged vigilance, alleging BJP electoral, education issues.

Ayodhya, Oct 19 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson, R.P. Singh, on Monday criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of the release of the party's manifesto on Constitution Day on November 26, for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking to IANS, Singh claimed the people of UP had already witnessed the previous promises made by the party and experienced what he described as 'goonda raj' and 'mafia raj' during its rule.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have already seen the party's previous promises and witnessed the 'goonda raj' and 'mafia raj' in the state. The people of Uttar Pradesh do not want such promises or a government run by goons and mafias," Singh alleged.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP, Awadhesh Prasad, described the party's election manifesto as a sacred document, asserting that the party remained committed to fulfilling its promises after coming to power.

"For us, the election manifesto is like a sacred document. We treat it with the same faith and reverence with which we regard religious scriptures, bow before them and follow their teachings in our conduct. Whatever we promise before the elections, once the government is formed, we fulfil those promises over the next five years under all circumstances. For us, the manifesto is a sacred document," Prasad said.

The Samajwadi Party will release its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, which is observed as Constitution Day, Akhilesh Yadav announced on Monday.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "The Resolve of '27: The PDA's Manifesto. On the sacred democratic occasion of 'Constitution Day' on November 26, 2026, we will release the 'Jan-Man Manifesto'."

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in 2027, with political parties preparing for the electoral contest amid a controversy over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On Sunday, Yadav urged party workers to remain vigilant at their respective polling booths, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to create fake votes.

He also accused the BJP-led state government of undermining the education and examination systems in Uttar Pradesh.

In response to the SP's criticism, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at the previous SP government on Saturday, comparing the party and education to "the two banks of a river that can never meet".

Addressing a Teachers' and Graduates' Conference in Lucknow, Adityanath accused the previous SP government of undermining recruitment processes.

The Chief Minister alleged that the 'Saifai Syndicate' had weakened recruitment procedures and created an identity crisis for young people.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)