Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP, Congress schedule crucial Delhi meetings for seat-sharing.

Congress reportedly seeks 181 seats from Samajwadi Party.

Congress top brass held a significant UP election meeting.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are set to hold a series of meetings in Delhi on November 23, 24 and 25 to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said.

The three-day discussions are expected to focus on working out a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly polls.

The names of SP leaders who will participate in the meetings have not yet been finalised. Sources said the party is expected to finalise its panel of representatives soon.

Congress Reportedly Seeks 181 Seats From SP

Seat-sharing negotiations between the SP and Congress have intensified, with the Congress reportedly seeking 181 Assembly seats from its alliance partner for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

An analysis of the seats included in the Congress's proposed list, based on the results of the 2022 Assembly elections, shows an interesting equation.

Of the 181 seats reportedly sought by the Congress, the SP had won 19 constituencies in the 2022 polls.

The performance of the Congress in these constituencies, along with the vote shares secured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is likely to be a factor in the ongoing seat-sharing discussions.

Congress Holds Key UP Poll Meeting In Delhi

The latest developments came after the Congress held a crucial meeting on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on Monday.

Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress Committee president Aradhana Mishra and working president Imran Masood, among other leaders, attended the meeting.

The discussions came as the Congress and SP work to firm up their alliance strategy ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

SP Panel For Delhi Talks Yet To Be Finalised

While the dates for the Delhi meetings have been decided, the SP is yet to finalise the names of leaders who will represent the party in the seat-sharing discussions.

Sources said the panel is expected to be finalised soon, setting the stage for detailed negotiations between the two alliance partners.