BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsElectionMayawati Reappoints Akash Anand As BSP National Convener, Says ‘Much Depends’ On Him

Mayawati Reappoints Akash Anand As BSP National Convener, Says ‘Much Depends’ On Him

Mayawati reappoints Akash Anand as BSP national convener, while brother Ishan Anand offers to work for the party without holding any post.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 06:44 PM (IST)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has reinstated Akash Anand as the party’s national convener, handing him a key organisational responsibility months after he was removed from the post. Announcing the decision, Mayawati said it was taken after “careful consideration” and in the interest of the party and the movement. She also said Anand’s return would be closely linked to his conduct and ability to maintain discipline within the organisation.

Mayawati said the BSP had drawn inspiration from the ideals and struggles of BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, and was preparing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with all sections of society.

She said the “entire Bahujan Samaj” was her family and that its welfare remained her priority. According to Mayawati, she had taken several strict decisions in recent days to maintain discipline in the party, with relatives and their families not being exempted.

Why Anand Was Removed

Mayawati said Anand’s personality and functioning had generally been satisfactory, but certain developments had previously forced the party to make organisational changes.

She also referred to Anand’s father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, saying he was ultimately forced to retire from politics. Mayawati claimed that people had since noticed changes in Anand’s personality and working style, pointing in particular to a recent post on X in which he expressed his desire to return to the party.

Mayawati said most party members had supported accepting Anand’s request and giving him another opportunity to work with the BSP in his earlier responsibilities.

Also Read: BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha List: 3 OBC, 2 Dalit, 2 Brahmin, 1 Rajput-A Look At The Caste Mix

What Happens To Ishan?

Mayawati said Anand’s father and younger brother Ishan Anand had also supported his return. She highlighted Ishan’s willingness to work for the party without holding any position, saying he had expressed his readiness to carry out any responsibility assigned to him under her direction.

Mayawati said the BSP had therefore decided to reappoint Akash Anand as its national convener.

She expressed hope that the party would function smoothly following Ashok Siddharth’s retirement from politics and that repeated organisational changes would no longer be necessary. However, she stressed that much would depend on Anand himself.

Concluding her statement, Mayawati wished Anand a bright political future and extended her “love and blessings” to him, Ishan Anand and their father Anand Kumar. She also thanked members of the Bahujan Samaj and her supporters for standing by her through recent developments.

Also Read: UP Rajya Sabha Election: BJP Announces 8 Candidates, Drops Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
BSP Mayawati BSP  Akash Anand UP Assembly Elections 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha List: 3 OBC, 2 Dalit, 2 Brahmin, 1 Rajput-A Look At The Caste Mix
BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha List: 3 OBC, 2 Dalit, 2 Brahmin, 1 Rajput-A Look At The Caste Mix
Election
West Bengal Bypolls: EC Changes Nandigram Police Station In-Charge A Day Before Voting
West Bengal Bypolls: EC Changes Nandigram Police Station In-Charge A Day Before Voting
Election
UP Rajya Sabha Election: BJP Announces 8 Candidates, Drops Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri
BJP Names 8 For UP Rajya Sabha Polls: Who Made The Cut, Who Missed Out
Election
Goa First Alliance: AAP Asks GFP To Choose Between 'Congress-BJP Venture' And Goa
Goa First Alliance: AAP Asks GFP To Choose Between 'Congress-BJP Venture' And Goa
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget