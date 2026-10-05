Mayawati Reappoints Akash Anand As BSP National Convener, Says ‘Much Depends’ On Him

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has reinstated Akash Anand as the party’s national convener, handing him a key organisational responsibility months after he was removed from the post. Announcing the decision, Mayawati said it was taken after “careful consideration” and in the interest of the party and the movement. She also said Anand’s return would be closely linked to his conduct and ability to maintain discipline within the organisation.

Mayawati said the BSP had drawn inspiration from the ideals and struggles of BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, and was preparing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with all sections of society.

She said the “entire Bahujan Samaj” was her family and that its welfare remained her priority. According to Mayawati, she had taken several strict decisions in recent days to maintain discipline in the party, with relatives and their families not being exempted.

Why Anand Was Removed

Mayawati said Anand’s personality and functioning had generally been satisfactory, but certain developments had previously forced the party to make organisational changes.

She also referred to Anand’s father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, saying he was ultimately forced to retire from politics. Mayawati claimed that people had since noticed changes in Anand’s personality and working style, pointing in particular to a recent post on X in which he expressed his desire to return to the party.

Mayawati said most party members had supported accepting Anand’s request and giving him another opportunity to work with the BSP in his earlier responsibilities.

Also Read: BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha List: 3 OBC, 2 Dalit, 2 Brahmin, 1 Rajput-A Look At The Caste Mix

What Happens To Ishan?

Mayawati said Anand’s father and younger brother Ishan Anand had also supported his return. She highlighted Ishan’s willingness to work for the party without holding any position, saying he had expressed his readiness to carry out any responsibility assigned to him under her direction.

Mayawati said the BSP had therefore decided to reappoint Akash Anand as its national convener.

She expressed hope that the party would function smoothly following Ashok Siddharth’s retirement from politics and that repeated organisational changes would no longer be necessary. However, she stressed that much would depend on Anand himself.

Concluding her statement, Mayawati wished Anand a bright political future and extended her “love and blessings” to him, Ishan Anand and their father Anand Kumar. She also thanked members of the Bahujan Samaj and her supporters for standing by her through recent developments.

Also Read: UP Rajya Sabha Election: BJP Announces 8 Candidates, Drops Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri