Ulhasnagar Result 2026 Live: Ulhasnagar Municipal Election Results
Background
The political contest for the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Election is intensifying. The election is crucial for the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and several other smaller parties. In the 2017 Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Election election results, Shiv Sena won 25, seats, followed by the BJP with 32, seats. The Congress won 1 seats, while the NCP secured 4,. The MNS won 0 seats, the SP 0 seats.
In the upcoming Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Election elections in 2026, how many seats each party secures and how they perform electorally remains to be seen. Stay tuned to ABP LIVE English for the latest updates and detailed coverage.
Maharashtra Municipal Election Result 2026
