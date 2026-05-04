Udma Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Udma Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Udma constituency number 3 of Kerala, was won by C. H. Kunhambu in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 78664 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Balakrishnan Periye from INC who secured 65342 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 13322 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Udma Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.