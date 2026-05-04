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Udaynarayanpur Election 2026 Results LIVE: Who will win from the Udaynarayanpur Assembly seat, and who will become the Chief Minister of West Bengal?
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Udaynarayanpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Udaynarayanpur Assembly seat, who will win, and who will become the Chief Minister of West Bengal?
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Udaynarayanpur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Udaynarayanpur constituency number 182 of West Bengal, was won by Samir Kumar Panja in 2021 from TMC who secured 101510 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Sumit Ranjan Karar from BJP who secured 87512 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 13998 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Udaynarayanpur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:30 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Udaynarayanpur West Bengal Election Results LIVE
Udaynarayanpur West Bengal Assembly Election Results countdown begins. Counting for
seats in West Bengal will take place on May 4.
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