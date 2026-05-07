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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Governor Declines Vijay’s Bid To Form Govt: ‘Requisite Majority Not Established’

Tamil Nadu Governor Declines Vijay’s Bid To Form Govt: ‘Requisite Majority Not Established’

TVK Vs Governor: Lok Bhavan said TVK chief Vijay failed to establish majority support required to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 May 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Governor Arlekar explained TVK lacks required assembly majority.
  • Vijay met Governor after TVK's strong election performance.
  • TVK secured 108 seats, falling short of majority.
  • Congress support brought TVK alliance to 113 seats.

TVK Vs Governor: Tamil Nadu Governor R. V. Arlekar has formally conveyed the reason behind not inviting C. Joseph Vijay to form the government, stating that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had failed to establish the required majority in the Assembly. The clarification from Lok Bhavan came hours after Vijay met the Governor in Chennai in a renewed effort to stake claim to power following TVK’s strong performance in the Assembly election.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, Lok Bhavan said: “Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, has invited Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, President, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, today (7.5.2026) to Lok Bhavan, Chennai. During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. essential for forming the Government, has not been established."

Vijay’s Second Attempt Falls Short

This was Vijay’s second meeting with the Governor within 24 hours after his initial attempt to form the government was also declined over concerns regarding majority support.

TVK had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly election with 108 seats but remained short of the halfway mark in the 234-member House.

The Indian National Congress later extended support to TVK, taking the alliance tally to 113. However, the coalition still fell below the required number needed to secure a majority. Complicating matters further, Vijay contested and won from two constituencies, meaning one seat will eventually have to be vacated, slightly altering the Assembly’s effective strength.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Governor Again Declines Vijay’s Claim, Asks TVK To Show Majority Support: 'Come With 118 Signs'

Oath Ceremony Put On Hold

Vijay had originally been expected to take oath as Chief Minister earlier in the day, but the ceremony was stalled as uncertainty over the numbers continued.

In this context, reports surfaced that the AIADMK chief was scheduled to meet the Governor at 4 p.m. on Thursday. However, the agenda of the discussion remains unclear.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu’s 118 Puzzle: Can DMK And AIADMK Alliance Really Stop Vijay?

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was C. Joseph Vijay not invited to form the government in Tamil Nadu?

The Governor stated that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) failed to establish the required majority in the Assembly. TVK secured 108 seats, falling short of the halfway mark.

What was TVK's performance in the Assembly election?

TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. However, this was not enough to form the government as it fell short of the majority mark.

Did any other party offer support to TVK?

Yes, the Indian National Congress extended support to TVK, bringing their alliance tally to 113 seats. This was still below the majority requirement.

What is the significance of Vijay winning from two constituencies?

Vijay winning from two constituencies means one seat will eventually have to be vacated. This will slightly alter the Assembly's effective strength.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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