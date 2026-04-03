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HomeElectionNomination Trouble For TVK Chief Vijay In TN Polls? Gaps In Perambur, Trichy East Affidavits Raise Red Flags

Nomination Trouble For TVK Chief Vijay In TN Polls? Gaps In Perambur, Trichy East Affidavits Raise Red Flags

TVK Chief Vijay’s dual nominations for TN election spark controversy over affidavit discrepancies, raising risk of rejection in Perambur.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has come under scrutiny after inconsistencies emerged in his election affidavits, triggering concerns over compliance with nomination rules ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay, who has announced his party will contest all 234 constituencies, filed nomination papers from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) on consecutive days. However, differences in disclosures between the two affidavits have raised the possibility of his nomination facing rejection in one of the constituencies.

Discrepancies Between Dual Filings

In his Perambur nomination submitted on March 30, Vijay declared that no criminal cases were pending against him. However, in the affidavit filed the following day for Tiruchirappalli (East), he acknowledged cases registered at the Peravallur police station in Chennai.

One of these cases relates to an alleged public disturbance during a campaign event in Kolathur. Since this complaint was filed after the Perambur nomination, it is unlikely to attract legal consequences in that specific filing.

Madurai Case Omission Raises Concerns

The more serious issue stems from a case linked to a TVK conference held in Madurai on August 21, 2025. In his Tiruchirappalli affidavit, Vijay disclosed allegations that a case pertains to the issue that he had pushed and verbally abused individuals during a ramp walk event, leading to injuries.

He clarified that no summons or official communication had been received in connection with the case and that details had only recently come to his attention.

However, the omission of this case from his earlier Perambur affidavit has raised questions about full disclosure. 

Risk Of Nomination Rejection

Failure to update the Perambur affidavit with complete information could result in the rejection of Vijay’s nomination from that constituency, potentially limiting his electoral contest to Tiruchirappalli (East).

The controversy has sparked debate online, with critics questioning the handling of the nomination process. Some observers argued that a legal route, such as approaching the Madras High Court, could have ensured all pending cases were formally disclosed in advance, avoiding inconsistencies.

The developments come just days after Vijay announced his dual candidacy strategy, adding a fresh layer of uncertainty to his political debut. Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What issue has actor-turned-politician Vijay's election affidavits revealed?

Inconsistencies have emerged in Vijay's election affidavits, specifically regarding the disclosure of pending criminal cases, raising concerns about compliance with nomination rules.

What are the main discrepancies found in Vijay's affidavits?

Vijay initially declared no criminal cases in his Perambur affidavit, but later acknowledged cases from the Peravallur police station in his Tiruchirappalli (East) affidavit, including one from Madurai.

What is the potential consequence of these affidavit discrepancies?

Failure to accurately update his affidavits could lead to the rejection of Vijay's nomination from one of the constituencies he is contesting from.

Has Vijay provided any explanation for the omitted case?

Vijay stated he had not received any summons for the Madurai case and only recently became aware of its details.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Vijay Affidavit Controversy
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