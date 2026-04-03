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Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has come under scrutiny after inconsistencies emerged in his election affidavits, triggering concerns over compliance with nomination rules ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay, who has announced his party will contest all 234 constituencies, filed nomination papers from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) on consecutive days. However, differences in disclosures between the two affidavits have raised the possibility of his nomination facing rejection in one of the constituencies.

Discrepancies Between Dual Filings

In his Perambur nomination submitted on March 30, Vijay declared that no criminal cases were pending against him. However, in the affidavit filed the following day for Tiruchirappalli (East), he acknowledged cases registered at the Peravallur police station in Chennai.

One of these cases relates to an alleged public disturbance during a campaign event in Kolathur. Since this complaint was filed after the Perambur nomination, it is unlikely to attract legal consequences in that specific filing.

Madurai Case Omission Raises Concerns

The more serious issue stems from a case linked to a TVK conference held in Madurai on August 21, 2025. In his Tiruchirappalli affidavit, Vijay disclosed allegations that a case pertains to the issue that he had pushed and verbally abused individuals during a ramp walk event, leading to injuries.

He clarified that no summons or official communication had been received in connection with the case and that details had only recently come to his attention.

However, the omission of this case from his earlier Perambur affidavit has raised questions about full disclosure.

Risk Of Nomination Rejection

Failure to update the Perambur affidavit with complete information could result in the rejection of Vijay’s nomination from that constituency, potentially limiting his electoral contest to Tiruchirappalli (East).

The controversy has sparked debate online, with critics questioning the handling of the nomination process. Some observers argued that a legal route, such as approaching the Madras High Court, could have ensured all pending cases were formally disclosed in advance, avoiding inconsistencies.

The developments come just days after Vijay announced his dual candidacy strategy, adding a fresh layer of uncertainty to his political debut. Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.