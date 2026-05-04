Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapil Sahu leads TVK's strategy for 2026 elections.

He previously worked with IPAC, now independent consultant.

Sahu has diverse experience across multiple Indian states.

His expertise includes grassroots mobilization and voter data analysis.

TVK Vijay's Election Strategist: As Tamil Nadu’s political landscape undergoes a dramatic shift in the 2026 Assembly elections, attention is not only on party leaders but also on the strategists shaping the battlefield. Among them is Kapil Sahu, a campaign consultant whose work behind the scenes has earned him a reputation as a go-to expert in high-pressure electoral contests.

With over a decade of experience spanning election planning, narrative building, grassroots mobilisation, and political intelligence, Sahu has played key roles in multiple campaigns across India. His latest assignment places him at the centre of one of the most closely watched political experiments, the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay.

From IPAC Exit To Independent Campaign Leadership

Kapil Sahu and his team of 12 professionals exited Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) two years ago, marking a shift toward independent political consulting. Since then, the team has worked on multiple assignments, including a campaign in Delhi that positioned them against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Building on that experience, Sahu is now spearheading the electoral strategy for TVK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a campaign that has drawn national attention due to the party’s rapid rise.

A Career Spanning Multiple States and Parties

Over the years, Sahu has independently managed campaigns for several major political outfits, including the Indian National Congress (INC), AAP, and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). His work has taken him across nine Indian states, exposing him to diverse electoral dynamics and voter behaviour.

One of his notable assignments came during the 2019 Sikkim Assembly elections, where he led the SDF’s state-wide campaign. He later worked on constituency-level operations for Raghav Chadha during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, further strengthening his credentials in micro-level campaign management.

ALSO READ: TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu; Vijay’s Party Leads In 100+ Seats In Historic Debut

Grassroots Focus

Recognised for his ability to build organisational networks from the ground up, Sahu was tasked with leading AAP’s expansion efforts in Uttar Pradesh. In this role, he worked closely with the party’s central leadership, including the think tank led by Arvind Kejriwal.

His expertise also extends to governance communication. He previously headed the strategic communications think tank for the office of C. N. Ashwathnarayan, where he managed cross-ministry messaging across traditional and digital platforms.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results: Who Is VS Babu, TVK Leader Behind Kolathur Upset Challenging Stalin?

The Mind Behind TVK’s Electoral Push

Now at the helm of TVK’s election strategy, Sahu is navigating a complex political environment in Tamil Nadu, where new entrants are challenging long-standing party structures. His role involves coordinating campaign messaging, managing ground operations, and analysing voter data to optimise outreach.



As the 2026 election unfolds, the performance of TVK is likely to shine a spotlight on the effectiveness of its campaign machinery—and on the strategist orchestrating it.