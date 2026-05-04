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Election Results 2026

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HomeElectionInside TVK’s War Room: Meet Kapil Sahu, Vijay's Strategist Behind High-Stakes Political Campaigns

Inside TVK’s War Room: Meet Kapil Sahu, Vijay's Strategist Behind High-Stakes Political Campaigns

TVK Vijay's Election Strategist: Kapil Sahu, a seasoned political strategist, is leading TVK’s 2026 Tamil Nadu campaign, bringing years of experience across major elections.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kapil Sahu leads TVK's strategy for 2026 elections.
  • He previously worked with IPAC, now independent consultant.
  • Sahu has diverse experience across multiple Indian states.
  • His expertise includes grassroots mobilization and voter data analysis.

TVK Vijay's Election Strategist: As Tamil Nadu’s political landscape undergoes a dramatic shift in the 2026 Assembly elections, attention is not only on party leaders but also on the strategists shaping the battlefield. Among them is Kapil Sahu, a campaign consultant whose work behind the scenes has earned him a reputation as a go-to expert in high-pressure electoral contests.

With over a decade of experience spanning election planning, narrative building, grassroots mobilisation, and political intelligence, Sahu has played key roles in multiple campaigns across India. His latest assignment places him at the centre of one of the most closely watched political experiments, the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay.

From IPAC Exit To Independent Campaign Leadership

Kapil Sahu and his team of 12 professionals exited Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) two years ago, marking a shift toward independent political consulting. Since then, the team has worked on multiple assignments, including a campaign in Delhi that positioned them against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Building on that experience, Sahu is now spearheading the electoral strategy for TVK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a campaign that has drawn national attention due to the party’s rapid rise.

A Career Spanning Multiple States and Parties

Over the years, Sahu has independently managed campaigns for several major political outfits, including the Indian National Congress (INC), AAP, and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). His work has taken him across nine Indian states, exposing him to diverse electoral dynamics and voter behaviour.

One of his notable assignments came during the 2019 Sikkim Assembly elections, where he led the SDF’s state-wide campaign. He later worked on constituency-level operations for Raghav Chadha during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, further strengthening his credentials in micro-level campaign management.

ALSO READ: TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu; Vijay’s Party Leads In 100+ Seats In Historic Debut

Grassroots Focus 

Recognised for his ability to build organisational networks from the ground up, Sahu was tasked with leading AAP’s expansion efforts in Uttar Pradesh. In this role, he worked closely with the party’s central leadership, including the think tank led by Arvind Kejriwal.

His expertise also extends to governance communication. He previously headed the strategic communications think tank for the office of C. N. Ashwathnarayan, where he managed cross-ministry messaging across traditional and digital platforms.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results: Who Is VS Babu, TVK Leader Behind Kolathur Upset Challenging Stalin?

The Mind Behind TVK’s Electoral Push

Now at the helm of TVK’s election strategy, Sahu is navigating a complex political environment in Tamil Nadu, where new entrants are challenging long-standing party structures. His role involves coordinating campaign messaging, managing ground operations, and analysing voter data to optimise outreach.

As the 2026 election unfolds, the performance of TVK is likely to shine a spotlight on the effectiveness of its campaign machinery—and on the strategist orchestrating it.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kapil Sahu and what is his role in the TVK campaign?

Kapil Sahu is an election strategist and campaign consultant. He is leading the electoral strategy for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

What is Kapil Sahu's experience in election campaigning?

Sahu has over a decade of experience in election planning, narrative building, grassroots mobilisation, and political intelligence. He has worked on campaigns across nine Indian states for various political parties.

Did Kapil Sahu work with any other political organizations before TVK?

Yes, Kapil Sahu and his team previously exited the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) to work independently. He has also managed campaigns for parties like INC, AAP, and SDF.

What kind of expertise does Kapil Sahu bring to TVK's campaign?

Sahu is known for building organizational networks, grassroots mobilization, and strategic communications. He is now coordinating TVK's campaign messaging, ground operations, and voter data analysis.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Kapil Sahu Strategist
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