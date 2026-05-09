Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK denies forgery claims, releases video of AMMK MLA's support.

AMMK leader Dhinakaran alleges 'horse trading' and forged letter.

TVK, short of majority, seeks allies for government formation.

Dhinakaran backs AIADMK leader for Chief Minister post.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday rejected allegations made by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran regarding a letter purportedly extending support to Vijay-led TVK for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The political confrontation intensified after Dhinakaran visited Lok Bhavan earlier in the day and submitted a letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, alleging that a viral letter claiming AMMK’s support for TVK was “forged”.

However, TVK denied the allegation and released a video that it said showed AMMK MLA-elect Kamaraj voluntarily writing and signing the support letter in favour of the party.

TVK Releases Video Evidence

Defending its stand, TVK accused Dhinakaran of suppressing facts and spreading misinformation about the issue.

"These are the visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He had stated that he was extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam with the approval of AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran," TVK stated.

#WATCH | TVK shares a video of AMMK MLA Kamaraj, saying "These are the video visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He had stated that he was extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam… pic.twitter.com/sM3xtyXx12 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

The party further asserted that reports suggesting the letter was not written by Kamaraj were baseless.

ALSO READ: Governor Not Convinced With TVK’s Numbers; Suspense Over Vijay Oath Ceremony Deepens

"However, the information now being spread that he did not write the letter is completely false and contrary to the truth. It is essential for everyone to clearly understand this. Concealing all these facts, TTV Dhinakaran is continuing to spread false news and misinformation. The public should understand that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone," the statement added.

Dhinakaran Backs AIADMK, Raises ‘Horse Trading’ Charge

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran alleged that the support letter amounted to “horse trading” and forgery, maintaining that AMMK’s lone MLA-elect Kamaraj S remained committed to the NDA and AIADMK alliance.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Arlekar, Dhinakaran said he had separately submitted a letter endorsing AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate. According to him, the letter carried the signature of AMMK MLA-elect Kamaraj S.

Dhinakaran reiterated that EPS was the “rightful” candidate to lead the alliance in the state.

ALSO READ: Stalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’

TVK Continues Coalition Efforts

The Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single-largest formation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats, but remains short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.

As part of its efforts to secure enough support to form the government, the party has been reaching out to smaller political groups and independent legislators.

The CPI and CPI(M), which secured two seats each, along with the Congress party, which won five seats, have already extended support to TVK. The backing has strengthened the party’s push to challenge the long-standing dominance of the DMK-AIADMK political structure in Tamil Nadu.