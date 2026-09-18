TMC Symbol Row: Ritabrata Banerjee Faction Picks 3 New Names, Symbols For Bypolls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission barred TMC factions from using party name/symbol.

Ritabrata faction proposed new names, symbols to Election Commission.

Mamata's faction also submitted choices, strongly objecting to EC order.

Interim decision impacts upcoming bypolls, with final ruling pending.

The Ritabrata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress has submitted three proposed names and three election symbols to the Election Commission after the poll panel barred both rival groups from using the party's existing name and “Flowers & Grass” symbol in the upcoming West Bengal bypolls.

The faction has proposed Nationalist Trinamool Congress, Democratic Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Trinamool Congress as its three preferred names, according to sources.

For election symbols, the group has proposed a blackboard, envelope and torch. The choices were finalised after an online meeting between Ritabrata Banerjee and leaders of his faction and subsequently sent to the Election Commission on Friday.













Ritabrata Faction Submits Names, Symbols To EC

The Election Commission's interim order on Thursday directed both rival factions to submit three preferred names and three free symbols by 11 am on September 18. The poll panel will approve one name and allot one symbol to each group for the bypolls.

The interim order came after the Election Commission heard both sides in the dispute over control of the Trinamool Congress. The poll panel said neither faction could use the All India Trinamool Congress name or its reserved “Flowers & Grass” symbol until a final determination is made.

What Did Mamata Banerjee's Faction Tell EC?

Before the Ritabrata faction submitted its choices, sources said TMC founder and chairperson Mamata Banerjee had also sent three preferred names and symbols to the Election Commission in response to the interim order.

According to the information provided by the faction, Banerjee also strongly objected to the manner in which the interim order was issued. Her response was sent to the Election Commission at 11:36 pm on Thursday, shortly after the order was issued.

The Election Commission's decision is an interim measure pending a substantive determination of the dispute over the party's name and symbol. The poll panel said the arrangement was intended to place the rival groups on an even footing and protect their rights and interests.

TMC Name, Symbol Row Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls

The dispute comes ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, where both factions have fielded candidates. The Election Commission's order means the rival groups will contest the bypolls without using the existing All India Trinamool Congress name and “Flowers & Grass” symbol.

The final decision on the party's name and election symbol is yet to be taken by the Election Commission. Until then, the two factions will have separate identities and symbols for the bypolls.