Tirurangadi Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Tirurangadi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Tirurangadi constituency number 43 of Kerala, was won by K. P. A. Majeed in 2021 from IUML who secured 73499 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Niyas Pulikkalakath from Ind. who secured 63921 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 9578 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Tirurangadi Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.