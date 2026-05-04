Tirur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Tirur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Tirur constituency number 45 of Kerala, was won by Kurukkoli Moideen in 2021 from IUML who secured 82314 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Ghafoor P. Lillis from CPI(M) who secured 75100 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 7214 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Tirur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.