Tirunelveli Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Tirunelveli Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Tirunelveli constituency number 224 of Tamil Nadu, was won by Nainar Nagendran in 2021 from BJP who secured 92282 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, A. L. S. Lakshmanan from DMK who secured 69175 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 23107 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Tirunelveli Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.