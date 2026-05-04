Thousand Lights Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Thousand Lights Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Thousand Lights constituency number 20 of Tamil Nadu, was won by Ezhilan Naganathan in 2021 from DMK who secured 49080 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Khushbu from BJP who secured 25079 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 24001 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thousand Lights Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.