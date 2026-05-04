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Thodupuzha Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Thodupuzha Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromThodupuzha constituency, win loss tally here.
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Thodupuzha Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Thodupuzha constituency number 90 of Kerala, was won by P. J. Joseph in 2021 from KC who secured 67495 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. I. Antony from KC(M) who secured 47236 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 20259 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thodupuzha Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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