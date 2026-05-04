Thiruvarur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Thiruvarur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Thiruvarur constituency number 168 of Tamil Nadu, was won by K. Poondi Kalaivanan in 2021 from DMK who secured 108906 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, A. N. R. Panneerselvam from AIADMK who secured 57732 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 51174 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thiruvarur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.