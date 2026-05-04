Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

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Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Thiruvananthapuram constituency number 134 of Kerala, was won by Antony Raju in 2021 from JKC who secured 48748 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, V. S. Sivakumar from INC who secured 41659 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 7089 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thiruvananthapuram Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.