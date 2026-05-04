Thiruvalla Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Thiruvalla Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Thiruvalla constituency number 111 of Kerala, was won by Mathew T. Thomas in 2021 from JD(S) who secured 62178 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Kunju Koshy Paul from KC who secured 50757 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 11421 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thiruvalla Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.