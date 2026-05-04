Thiruporur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Thiruporur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Thiruporur constituency number 33 of Tamil Nadu, was won by S. S. Balaji in 2021 from VCK who secured 93954 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Thirukachur Arumugam from PMK who secured 92007 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 1947 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thiruporur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.