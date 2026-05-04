Thiruparankundram Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Thiruparankundram Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Thiruparankundram constituency number 195 of Tamil Nadu, was won by V. V. Rajan Chellappa in 2021 from AIADMK who secured 103683 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, S. K. Ponnuthai from CPI(M) who secured 74194 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 29489 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thiruparankundram Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.