Thirunallar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Thirunallar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Thirunallar constituency number 25 of Puducherry, was won by P. R. Siva in 2021 from IND who secured 9551 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, S. Rajasekaran from BJP who secured 8416 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 1380 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thirunallar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.