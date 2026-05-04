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Thirubuvanai Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Thirubuvanai Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Assam Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromThirubuvanai constituency, win loss tally here.
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Thirubuvanai Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Thirubuvanai constituency number 2 of Puducherry, was won by P. Angalane in 2021 from IND who secured 10597 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, B. Kobiga from AINRC who secured 8238 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 2359 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thirubuvanai Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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Tags :Thirubuvanai Vidhan Sabha Chunav Thirubuvanai Election Result Thirubuvanai Election 2026 Result Thirubuvanai Election Result 2026 Live Thirubuvanai Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Thirubuvanai Contituency Result 2023 Thirubuvanai News Puducherry Election Result 2026 Puducherry Election 2026 Puducherry Results 2026
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