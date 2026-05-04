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HomeElectionThattanchavady Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Thattanchavady Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Thattanchavady Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Assam Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromThattanchavady constituency, win loss tally here.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:32 AM (IST)

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Thattanchavady Election Result 2026 LiveUpdates Constituency Vote Counting Winner Loser AINRC BJP INC DMK Puducherry Assembly Election Thattanchavady Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Thattanchavady Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live

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Thattanchavady Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:

Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Thattanchavady constituency number 9 of Puducherry, was won by N. Rangasamy in 2021 from AINRC who secured 12978 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. Sethu Selvam from CPI who secured 7522 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5456 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thattanchavady Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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