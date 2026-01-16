Thane Result 2026 Live: Thane Municipal Election Results: Vote Counting Begins at 10 AM, Stay Tuned
Background
The political contest for the Thane Municipal Corporation Election is intensifying. The election is crucial for the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and several other smaller parties. In the 2017 Thane Municipal Corporation Election election results, Shiv Sena won 67, seats, followed by the BJP with 23, seats. The Congress won 3 seats, while the NCP secured 34,. The MNS won 0 seats, the SP 0 seats.
In the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation Election elections in 2026, how many seats each party secures and how they perform electorally remains to be seen.
Thane Result 2026 Live: Thane Municipal Election Results: Vote Counting Begins at 10 AM, Stay Tuned
