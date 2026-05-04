Thalli Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Thalli Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Thalli constituency number 56 of Tamil Nadu, was won by T. Ramachandran in 2021 from CPI who secured 120641 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Dr. C. Nagesh Kumar from BJP who secured 64415 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 56226 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thalli Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.