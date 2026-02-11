Telangana Municipal Elections Voting: Telangana’s political landscape is set for a crucial test as voters head to polling stations across 2,996 wards in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The results, scheduled to be announced on February 13, are expected to offer a clear signal of the shifting balance of power in the state’s towns and cities.

Telangana Municipal Elections Begin

The municipal elections have triggered an intense contest among the state’s major political players. The ruling Congress, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is working to deepen its presence in urban centres—areas that have historically leaned towards the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). For the BRS, the polls represent an opportunity to defend its stronghold and stage a comeback after recent electoral setbacks.

AIMIM, led by Akbaruddin Owaisi, has indicated the possibility of a post-election understanding with Congress, adding a layer of strategic calculation to the outcome. Meanwhile, the BJP, steered by N. Ramchander Rao, has partnered with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), which has fielded close to 300 candidates, aiming to emerge as a decisive force in urban governance.

Massive Voting Exercise Under Tight Watch

Polling is being conducted in a single phase, covering 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities across 32 districts and 414 wards in seven municipal corporations. The corporations include Karimnagar (66 wards), Ramagundam (60), Nizamabad (60), Mahabubnagar (60), Mancherial (60), Kothagudem (60), and Nalgonda (48).

A total of 52.17 lakh voters—comprising 25.50 lakh men and 26.67 lakh women—are eligible to cast their ballots. Around 13,000 candidates are in the fray, including 10,719 candidates in municipal wards and 2,225 candidates in corporation wards. Voting will take place between 7 AM and 5 PM, supported by 41,773 personnel and 16,382 ballot boxes. The Election Commission has ensured 100% webcasting at polling and counting centres to maintain transparency.

Welfare, Alternatives & Enforcement Drive

Congress has centred its campaign on welfare initiatives such as Arogya Sri health coverage, fine rice distribution through the PDS, free bus travel for women, and LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500. The BJP has focused on projecting itself as a robust alternative, while the BRS hopes municipal victories will help it regain lost ground after the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha setbacks.

During the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, authorities seized Rs 1.05 crore in cash, along with liquor, narcotics and ornaments. To encourage higher turnout, the state government declared a paid holiday for employees in the municipalities and corporations going to polls.

Echoes Of 2023 Verdict

The previous electoral cycle saw Congress dominate rural belts, while the BRS retained a firm grip over major urban hubs, including Hyderabad. However, the BRS now faces internal turbulence, marked by controversies linked to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the departure of his daughter, K. Kavitha, from the party. These developments have added uncertainty to the party’s urban prospects.

For Congress, replicating its rural success in municipalities could significantly consolidate its statewide authority. The BJP, on the other hand, is seeking to position itself as a credible alternative to both Congress and BRS.