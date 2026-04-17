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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election 2026: TASMAC To Remain Shut For 4 Days In Chennai, Strict Enforcement Planned

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: TASMAC To Remain Shut For 4 Days In Chennai, Strict Enforcement Planned

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Holiday Election 2026: Chennai declares 4 dry days ahead of Tamil Nadu polls; TASMAC shops shut from April 21–23 and May 4 to ensure free and fair elections.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chennai liquor sales banned to ensure peaceful Tamil Nadu elections.
  • Authorities tighten security and surveillance for election preparedness.
  • Liquor shops closed April 21-23 and May 4 for polling/counting.
  • Strict action threatened against any violations of the ban.

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Holiday Election 2026: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections entering the final stretch, authorities have imposed a temporary ban on liquor sales in Chennai to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. As part of election preparedness, security has been tightened across the state with the deployment of central forces, state police, and ex-servicemen. Surveillance measures, including intensified vehicle checks, are also underway to curb illegal cash distribution to voters.

4-Day Closure For Liquor Outlets

The Election Commission has ordered the closure of all liquor outlets, including those operated by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, in Chennai district.

According to the official notification, liquor retail shops, bars, and foreign liquor outlets will remain shut on April 21, April 22, April 23 (polling day), and May 4 (counting day). The closure aims to maintain law and order and prevent any disruptions during the electoral process.

Timings & Scope Of Ban

The shutdown will begin at 10 am on April 21 and continue until midnight on April 23, covering the entire polling period. Liquor sales will again be prohibited on May 4, when votes are scheduled to be counted.

The order applies to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail outlets licensed under relevant rules, along with attached bars and other licensed premises ranging from FL-2 to FL-11 categories, excluding FL-6 licenses.

Strict Enforcement Warned

District Election Officer J. Kumaragurubaran emphasised that strict action will be taken against any violations.

He warned that no sale of alcoholic beverages will be permitted during the notified period, and authorities will act firmly against those attempting to bypass the restrictions.

Measures to Ensure Fair Polls

The dry days are part of a broader strategy to conduct free and fair elections across constituencies in Chennai. Officials believe restricting liquor sales helps reduce inducements and ensures a more orderly voting environment.

With just days left for polling, political parties have intensified their campaigns, while enforcement agencies remain on high alert to uphold electoral integrity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are liquor sales banned in Chennai during the elections?

Liquor sales are temporarily banned to ensure smooth and peaceful polling by maintaining law and order and preventing disruptions during the electoral process.

What are the dates for the liquor ban in Chennai?

Liquor outlets will be closed on April 21, April 22, April 23 (polling day), and May 4 (counting day).

What types of liquor outlets are included in the ban?

The ban applies to liquor retail shops, bars, and foreign liquor outlets, including those operated by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), and various licensed premises (FL-2 to FL-11, excluding FL-6).

What are the timings of the liquor ban?

The shutdown begins at 10 am on April 21 and continues until midnight on April 23. A separate prohibition is in place for May 4.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 TASMAC Holiday 2026
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