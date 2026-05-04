Tanur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Tanur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Tanur constituency number 44 of Kerala, was won by V. Abdurahman in 2021 from NSC who secured 70704 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, P. K. Firos from IUML who secured 69719 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 985 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Tanur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.