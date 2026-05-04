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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTVK's Blockbuster Show Sparks Confusion Online: Netizens Question 'Is Vijay’s Party BJP Or Congress?'

TVK's Blockbuster Show Sparks Confusion Online: Netizens Question 'Is Vijay’s Party BJP Or Congress?'

While most exit polls had predicted a comfortable return for the DMK, some projections hinted at a significant “Vijay effect.”

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the surprise frontrunner in Tamil Nadu, leading in 109 out of 234 seats, according to early trends. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is ahead in around 60 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading in about 65 constituencies.

As TVK’s strong performance reshapes the electoral landscape, a new question has begun trending online: Is TVK aligned with the BJP or Congress? The surge in search queries reflects growing curiosity among voters as Vijay’s party disrupts Tamil Nadu’s long-standing political order.

Vijay launched TVK , aiming to present an alternative to the state’s traditional Dravidian parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

TVK's Massive Lead In Tamil Nadu

For over five decades, Tamil Nadu politics has largely revolved around a binary contest between the DMK and AIADMK. However, this election has seen a sharp three-way fight involving the DMK led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the AIADMK -- backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- and TVK as a new entrant.

While most exit polls had predicted a comfortable return for the DMK, some projections hinted at a significant “Vijay effect.” The early trends now appear to validate that possibility, with TVK not only making deep inroads but also overtaking the DMK in several regions.

Amid this dramatic shift, it is important to note that TVK is neither part of the BJP nor aligned with the Indian National Congress. Vijay’s party is contesting independently, positioning itself as an alternative to both Dravidian majors.

As counting continues, all eyes are on whether TVK can sustain its lead and potentially redefine Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Vijay TVK Elections 2026 Election Corner Tamil Nadu Results 2026 Tamil Nadu Party
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