Tamil Nadu Election 2026 | Stalin, Vijay Or Palaniswami? Who Has The Edge As Per Opinion Polls

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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Political activity has intensified in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu ahead of the विधानसभा elections. In both states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making efforts to strengthen its presence.

According to a MATRIZE opinion poll aired on India TV, Kerala is likely to witness a close contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). The survey projects 62–68 seats for LDF and 67–73 seats for UDF, indicating a possible majority for the Congress-led alliance. BJP is expected to secure 5–8 seats, while others may get up to 3 seats. In terms of vote share, UDF is projected at 42%, LDF at 39%, NDA at 15%, and others at 4%. The LDF has been in power in Kerala for nearly a decade.

Tight Race In Tamil Nadu?

In Tamil Nadu, the poll suggests a tight race between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Out of 234 seats, DMK alliance is projected to win 102–115 seats, while NDA may secure 107–120 seats, hinting at a possible shift in power. The TVK may get 5–12 seats, and others 1–6 seats. Vote share estimates put NDA at 40%, DMK alliance at 38%, TVK at 16%, and others at 6%.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23, with results to be declared on May 4. Nomination filing concluded on April 6. In the 2021 elections, the DMK had secured a decisive victory, winning 133 of the 188 seats it contested, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 66 seats.

In Kerala, voting will take place on April 9, with results also set to be announced on May 4.