Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK empowers MK Stalin to make government formation decisions.

Stalin urges legislators to follow party leadership directives.

Speculation mounts over DMK-AIADMK potential understanding.

MLAs instructed to remain in Chennai until May 10.

Amid intense political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu following the fractured Assembly verdict, the DMK legislature party has empowered party president and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin to take swift decisions aimed at ensuring the formation of a stable government. The resolution, adopted during a meeting of DMK MLAs in Chennai on Thursday, comes at a time when speculation is mounting over possible political understandings between the DMK and its long-time rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Party sources said Stalin urged legislators to remain disciplined and follow directions issued by the leadership as the political situation in the state continues to evolve rapidly.

DMK Passes Resolution Backing Stalin

The legislature party resolution authorised Stalin to evaluate the emerging circumstances and take urgent political decisions whenever necessary. The resolution stated: “Considering the changing political and administrative circumstances, this meeting unanimously authorises Stalin to study the situation and take urgent decisions as required.”

During the closed-door meeting, Stalin reportedly informed MLAs that several proposals were being discussed amid the shifting political landscape in Tamil Nadu. However, he stopped short of confirming any negotiations with the AIADMK.

“There are ongoing political developments and shifting circumstances in Tamil Nadu. Certain leaders have put forward proposals. We are examining them, and whatever proves viable, we will act upon,” Stalin told party legislators.

He also stressed that any final decision taken by the party leadership would be binding on all MLAs. “If the party high command takes a decision, you must accept it,” he said.

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Speculation Grows Over DMK-AIADMK Understanding

The developments have fueled widespread speculation over whether the DMK could explore a temporary arrangement or understanding with the AIADMK to prevent political instability in the state. Despite the growing buzz, party insiders indicated that the resolution itself did not specifically mention extending support to the AIADMK or entering into a formal alliance.

Still, Stalin’s decision to centralise authority within the party has been viewed by observers as a sign that the DMK wants flexibility to respond quickly if the numbers game intensifies in the coming days.

Adding to the suspense, Stalin instructed all DMK MLAs to remain in Chennai until May 10 and avoid returning to their constituencies. The directive is being seen as preparation for further rounds of consultation and possible strategic negotiations.

One of the resolutions adopted during the meeting reportedly underlined that Tamil Nadu was not in a position to face another election and stressed the importance of forming a stable administration.

Hung Verdict Keeps Tamil Nadu on Edge

The 2026 Assembly election produced a sharply divided mandate. Tamizhaga Vetri Kalagam, led by actor-politician Vijay, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. The DMK secured 59 seats, while the AIADMK won 47.

Even with Congress support, TVK remains short of the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar reportedly informed Vijay that his party had not yet demonstrated majority support necessary to stake claim to form the government.