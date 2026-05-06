TN Government Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK Vijay Navigates Alliance Maze; AIADMK Or Congress?

TN Government Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK Vijay's historic Tamil Nadu election win has quickly transitioned into high-stakes negotiations, as his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam works to secure a governing majority in Tamil Nadu. Despite emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, the tally is set to drop to 107 once he vacates Tiruchirappalli East, leaving the party short of the 118-seat mark required to form the government.

This has triggered a flurry of behind-the-scenes discussions, with TVK reaching out to multiple political players across the spectrum.

In a development that could reshape alliances, TVK representatives reportedly met Edappadi K Palaniswami, chief of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, at his Chennai residence. While the purpose of the meeting remains unclear, it has sparked speculation of potential realignments within the AIADMK, which had contested the elections alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some sources suggest the interaction may have been limited to inviting Palaniswami for Vijay’s expected swearing-in ceremony on May 7. However, the timing of the meeting has raised eyebrows, especially amid reports of internal unease within the AIADMK ranks.

Among the most prominent supporters is the Indian National Congress, which has offered its five MLAs to back TVK, albeit with conditions. While this support strengthens Vijay’s position, it is insufficient on its own to cross the majority threshold.

TVK is therefore exploring additional options, including parties that were previously aligned with rivals. The outreach underscores the fluid nature of post-poll politics, where ideological lines often blur in the quest for power.

Attention has now shifted to regional players such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Pattali Makkal Katchi. The VCK holds two seats within the DMK-led alliance, while the PMK, a BJP ally, has four. If these parties extend support alongside Congress, TVK could potentially bridge the gap needed to form the government.

However, securing their backing will require careful negotiation, as these parties weigh their political interests in a rapidly shifting landscape.

Vijay’s rise from cinema to politics has drawn inevitable comparisons with M. G. Ramachandran, who carved a similar path to power decades ago. TVK’s debut performance has disrupted the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and AIADMK, marking a significant turning point in the state’s political narrative.

Yet, the immediate challenge lies in translating electoral success. With the numbers still short, Vijay must now demonstrate his ability to build consensus and stitch together a workable coalition.