Tamil Nadu Elections: Owaisi Backs DMK Alliance, Urges Voters To Support Stalin On April 23

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The party's backing could influence minority voter turnout.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has extended his party’s support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, urging voters to back Chief Minister M K Stalin’s coalition.

In a video message shared on social media, Owaisi appealed directly to the electorate, calling on them to cast their votes in favour of the DMK alliance to ensure Stalin’s return to power.

Appeal Made Via Video And Social Media Platforms

Opening his address with “Salam Alaikum, Vanakkam”, Owaisi said, “On behalf of the AIMIM party, through this video message, I request the respected voters of Tamil Nadu to please cast your valuable vote on the 23rd of this month in favour of the DMK alliance led by Stalin.”

He expressed hope that with the support and blessings of voters, Stalin would once again assume office.

I request all voters of Tamil Nadu to cast their precious vote on April 23rd and make all DMK (@arivalayam) alliance candidates victorious.@mkstalin @KanimozhiDMK pic.twitter.com/46KaMhB1sD — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 20, 2026

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AIMIM Reiterates Support, Focuses On Key Constituencies

Owaisi also noted that AIMIM, along with its Tamil Nadu unit led by lawyer Ahmed, had already announced support for the DMK-led alliance. He reiterated his appeal, particularly urging voters to support the alliance candidate in the Vaniyambadi constituency.

In a separate post on social media, Owaisi repeated his appeal in Hindi, asking voters across Tamil Nadu to ensure victory for DMK alliance candidates by casting their votes on April 23.

The appeal comes at a time when campaigning has intensified across the state ahead of polling. Political observers say AIMIM’s backing could be significant for the DMK alliance, particularly in constituencies like Vaniyambadi, where minority voters are expected to play a decisive role.