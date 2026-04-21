Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Elections: Owaisi Backs DMK Alliance, Urges Voters To Support Stalin On April 23

Tamil Nadu Elections: Owaisi Backs DMK Alliance, Urges Voters To Support Stalin On April 23

TN Elections 2026: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced support for the DMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and urged voters to back Chief Minister M K Stalin in the April 23 polls.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The party's backing could influence minority voter turnout.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has extended his party’s support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, urging voters to back Chief Minister M K Stalin’s coalition.

In a video message shared on social media, Owaisi appealed directly to the electorate, calling on them to cast their votes in favour of the DMK alliance to ensure Stalin’s return to power.

Appeal Made Via Video And Social Media Platforms

Opening his address with “Salam Alaikum, Vanakkam”, Owaisi said, “On behalf of the AIMIM party, through this video message, I request the respected voters of Tamil Nadu to please cast your valuable vote on the 23rd of this month in favour of the DMK alliance led by Stalin.”

He expressed hope that with the support and blessings of voters, Stalin would once again assume office. 

ALSO READ | Bengal Elections: TMC Leader Arrested For 'Influencing' Voters; BJP Alleges Cash Distribution

AIMIM Reiterates Support, Focuses On Key Constituencies

Owaisi also noted that AIMIM, along with its Tamil Nadu unit led by lawyer Ahmed, had already announced support for the DMK-led alliance. He reiterated his appeal, particularly urging voters to support the alliance candidate in the Vaniyambadi constituency.

In a separate post on social media, Owaisi repeated his appeal in Hindi, asking voters across Tamil Nadu to ensure victory for DMK alliance candidates by casting their votes on April 23.

The appeal comes at a time when campaigning has intensified across the state ahead of polling. Political observers say AIMIM’s backing could be significant for the DMK alliance, particularly in constituencies like Vaniyambadi, where minority voters are expected to play a decisive role.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the election in Tamil Nadu mentioned in the article?

The article mentions the election is scheduled for April 23rd.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Tamil Nadu Elections: Owaisi Backs DMK Alliance, Urges Voters To Support Stalin On April 23
Tamil Nadu Elections: Owaisi Backs DMK Alliance, Urges Voters To Support Stalin On April 23
Election
Bengal Elections: TMC Leader Arrested For 'Influencing' Voters; BJP Alleges Cash Distribution
Bengal Elections: TMC Leader Arrested For 'Influencing' Voters; BJP Alleges Cash Distribution
Election
Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC
Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC
Election
‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections
‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Jhalmuri Moment Sparks Bengal Campaign Firestorm as Modi Video Triggers BJP–TMC Clash
Breaking News: Jhalmuri Politics Heats Up in Bengal as Modi Visit Sparks Mamata vs BJP Clash
GLOBAL ALERT: US-Iran Nuclear Standoff Deepens as Uranium Issue Blocks Last-Ditch Diplomatic Breakthrough
GLOBAL ALERT: Ceasefire Extension Likely as US-Iran Talks Hang in Balance Amid Trump Pressure Strategy
Breaking: Yogi Leads ‘Jan Aakrosh March’ in Lucknow, BJP Pushes Women Reservation Political Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget