Divya Sathyaraj alleged that members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) threw slippers at her while she was campaigning. She stated she was horrified but continued her speech.
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DMK's Divya Accuses TVK Members Of Throwing Slippers During Campaign
DMK leader Divya Sathyaraj alleged TVK members threw slippers at her during a campaign. She continued speaking, condemned the attack, and urged respect for women and differing opinions.
- DMK's Divya Sathyaraj alleges TVK members threw slippers at her.
Divya Sathyaraj, State Deputy Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has alleged that she was attacked by members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) while campaigning on the streets.
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