DMK's Divya Accuses TVK Members Of Throwing Slippers During Campaign

Speaking about the incident, she said that a group of TVK members threw slippers at her during her campaign. “I was horrified, but I did not stop my speech. My parents have raised me with a lot of courage,” she stated.

'Woman Cannot Be Attacked For Having Opinion'

Divya emphasized the importance of respecting differing views, saying, “We have the right to have an opinion, and we cannot be physically assaulted for that.” She also highlighted her personal experience, noting that despite ideological differences with her brother Sibi Sathyaraj, they share a close bond. “We are a very progressive family,” she added.

As the State Deputy Secretary of the DMK, I have been actively campaigning for my party. When I was campaigning on the streets last evening, a group of TVK members threw slippers at me. I was horrified, but I did not stop my speech. My parents have raised me with a lot of… pic.twitter.com/34DXF9p22A — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

Calling for accountability, she said, “A woman cannot be slippered for having an opinion. The leader of TVK should advise his party members to respect women, because we are worth it.”

Divya also mentioned actor-turned-politician TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha Vijay, describing her as “one of the most amazing women” and stressing that she too deserves respect.