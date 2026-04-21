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HomeElectionDMK's Divya Accuses TVK Members Of Throwing Slippers During Campaign

DMK's Divya Accuses TVK Members Of Throwing Slippers During Campaign

DMK leader Divya Sathyaraj alleged TVK members threw slippers at her during a campaign. She continued speaking, condemned the attack, and urged respect for women and differing opinions.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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  • DMK's Divya Sathyaraj alleges TVK members threw slippers at her.

Divya Sathyaraj, State Deputy Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has alleged that she was attacked by members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) while campaigning on the streets.

Speaking about the incident, she said that a group of TVK members threw slippers at her during her campaign. “I was horrified, but I did not stop my speech. My parents have raised me with a lot of courage,” she stated.

'Woman Cannot Be Attacked For Having Opinion'

Divya emphasized the importance of respecting differing views, saying, “We have the right to have an opinion, and we cannot be physically assaulted for that.” She also highlighted her personal experience, noting that despite ideological differences with her brother Sibi Sathyaraj, they share a close bond. “We are a very progressive family,” she added.

Calling for accountability, she said, “A woman cannot be slippered for having an opinion. The leader of TVK should advise his party members to respect women, because we are worth it.”

Divya also mentioned actor-turned-politician TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha Vijay, describing her as “one of the most amazing women” and stressing that she too deserves respect.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Divya Sathyaraj make regarding her campaign?

Divya Sathyaraj alleged that members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) threw slippers at her while she was campaigning. She stated she was horrified but continued her speech.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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