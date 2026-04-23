Tamil Nadu Election: Scorching Heat, ‘Feels Like’ 40°C As Voters Brave Humidity On Poll Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu faces intense heat and humidity on election day.

Chennai expects 38°C heat with high humidity levels.

Interior districts record temperatures above 40°C.

Voters encouraged to take precautions against heat.

Tamil Nadu weather election day: Polling day in Tamil Nadu on April 23 is not just a test of political will but also physical endurance, as voters step out under intense heat and humidity to participate in the Assembly elections. The four-cornered contest unfolding across the state is being shaped by extreme weather conditions that are making the voting process more demanding.

According to the India Meteorological Department, hot and humid weather is prevailing across coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. In Chennai, where voter turnout is expected to be significant, temperatures are forecast to reach 37–38°C, while humidity levels between 60 and 80 percent could push the “feels-like” temperature to as high as 40–41°C.

Chennai Braces For Oppressive Heat

The weather in Chennai is expected to remain particularly uncomfortable throughout the day. With minimum temperatures hovering around 27–28°C and maximums nearing 38°C, the combination of heat and moisture in the air is likely to create taxing conditions for those waiting in queues at polling booths.

The impact is not limited to the capital alone. Interior regions are witnessing even harsher conditions, with temperatures running above seasonal norms in several districts.

Interior Districts Sizzle Above Normal

Recent data highlights the intensity of the heat across Tamil Nadu’s interior belt. Vellore recorded a scorching 41.9°C, while Karur-Paramathi saw temperatures of 40.5°C. Namakkal was close behind at 39.9°C.

Other major cities such as Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Erode, and Salem also reported temperatures nearing or exceeding 39°C, underscoring the widespread heatwave-like conditions.

While most areas are expected to remain dry, some southern coastal regions like Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) may receive rainfall later in the day, offering limited relief.

Weather Adds Challenge To High-Stakes Polling

The Election Commission has ensured that polling runs from morning to evening, but the extreme weather is likely to influence voter turnout patterns. Many voters are expected to prefer early morning or late afternoon hours to avoid peak heat.

Despite the discomfort, people across the state are stepping out in large numbers, determined to exercise their democratic right. However, the soaring temperatures are making daytime voting physically taxing, especially in areas where conditions are significantly above normal.

How To Stay Safe While Voting

For those heading out to vote, simple precautions can make a significant difference. Avoiding peak afternoon hours, staying hydrated, and wearing light, breathable clothing can help reduce heat stress. Carrying water bottles and using protective gear like umbrellas or caps can also provide relief while waiting in queues.

Health experts suggest keeping oral rehydration salts handy, as dehydration can set in quickly under such conditions. Taking short breaks in shaded areas, where possible, can further help manage exposure to the harsh sun.

As Tamil Nadu votes under sweltering skies, the determination of its electorate stands out, even as the weather adds an extra layer of challenge to an already crucial election day.