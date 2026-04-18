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HomeElectionUdhayanidhi Targets BJP Over Rs 3,000 Cr Dues, Says Centre ‘Denied Tamil Nadu Its Rights’

Udhayanidhi Targets BJP Over Rs 3,000 Cr Dues, Says Centre ‘Denied Tamil Nadu Its Rights’

Udhayanidhi Stalin alleges Centre withheld Rs 3,000 crore for education, vows welfare expansion if DMK returns to power.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Stalin accuses Union government of withholding state funds.
  • DMK vows to double women's financial aid if re-elected.
  • Free laptops for college students, breakfast scheme expanded.
  • Election for 234 seats scheduled for April 23.

Gobichettipalayam, Apr 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday charged the BJP government at the Centre with not releasing funds to the state and accused it of "snatching" TN's rights.

Addressing a poll rally at Gobichettipalayam in the western Erode district, the DMK youth wing chief claimed the Centre has not released funds to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for education.

"They (union government) have snatched all our rights," he charged.

With regard to the Centre's proposal for delimitation, he said chief minister M K Stalin was the first person in the country to raise the voice against the union government's move. He claimed that it was a "huge victory" for the INDIA alliance, as the bill was defeated for lack of majority after the opposition voted against it in the Lok Sabha.

Listing out various welfare measures implemented by the DMK government, he said the existing "Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai" (monthly financial assistance for women) will be doubled to Rs 2,000 if DMK was voted to power again.

The deputy chief minister charged that the BJP and AIADMK have tried to stall it by moving the court. "At present more than 1.3 crore women have benefited from the scheme", he said.

"Similarly, the breakfast scheme for the government school students will be extended till Class VIII", he said adding "more than 35 lakh college students across the state will be getting free laptops once the DMK government is formed".

Udhayanidhi also pointed out at the "Illatharasi" poll promise, providing Rs 8,000 worth of coupons to non-income tax paying women where they could buy or replace any household appliances of their choice.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23 and the results declared on May 4 following counting of polled votes. PTI SNR SNR SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations does Udhayanidhi Stalin make against the Central government?

Udhayanidhi Stalin alleges that the Central government has not released funds to Tamil Nadu and has been

What is the status of the delimitation bill mentioned in the article?

The article states that the delimitation bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha due to a lack of majority after the opposition voted against it. Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted this as a victory for the INDIA alliance.

What promises has the DMK government made regarding welfare schemes?

The DMK government plans to double the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' to Rs 2,000, extend the breakfast scheme for government school students to Class VIII, and provide free laptops to over 35 lakh college students.

What is the 'Illatharasi' poll promise?

The 'Illatharasi' poll promise is to provide Rs 8,000 worth of coupons to non-income tax paying women. These coupons can be used to buy or replace household appliances.

Published at : 18 Apr 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Udhayanidhi Stalin Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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