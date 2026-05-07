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HomeElectionTVK’s 108 MLAs May Resign If DMK Or AIADMK Stakes Claim To Form Government: Sources

TVK’s 108 MLAs May Resign If DMK Or AIADMK Stakes Claim To Form Government: Sources

TVK sources said all 108 MLAs may resign if DMK or AIADMK attempts to form government despite Vijay’s party emerging largest.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 07 May 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
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  • Governor's delay in inviting TVK sparks constitutional debate among experts.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is considering a dramatic political move amid the ongoing deadlock over government formation in Tamil Nadu. According to party sources, all 108 TVK MLAs may resign if either the DMK or AIADMK attempts to stake claim to form the government despite TVK emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. The development comes as tensions continue to rise over the Governor’s delay in inviting actor-turned-politician Vijay to form the government, even as constitutional experts remain divided on the issue.

Political Standoff

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23, emerging as the single largest party. Although the Congress, which secured five seats, has extended support to TVK, the party still remains short of the majority mark of 118.

According to sources, TVK suspects that the DMK and AIADMK may attempt to prevent Vijay from becoming Chief Minister through political manoeuvring and alliance calculations.

The situation has intensified after the DMK authorised outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin to take emergency political decisions amid uncertainty over government formation.

Also Read: ‘Not Inviting TVK To Form Government Insults Mandate’: DMK, MNM And VCK Back Vijay

Governor Debate

The constitutional debate surrounding the Governor’s role has further deepened the political crisis in the state. Legal experts remain divided over whether the Governor is entitled to first seek clarity on majority support before inviting TVK to form the government.

One section argues that the Governor has the constitutional authority to verify whether TVK can demonstrate majority backing, while others insist that the single largest party must be invited first and allowed to prove its numbers later through a floor test in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, leaders of the VCK and Left parties met Stalin on Thursday following TVK’s outreach seeking support for government formation.

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the three allies of the DMK would hold separate meetings on Friday to decide on TVK’s request.

Before meeting Stalin at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai, Thirumavalavan held discussions with CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam regarding the evolving political situation in the state.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Governor Declines Vijay’s Bid To Form Govt: ‘Requisite Majority Not Established’

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 07 May 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results Tamil Nadu Govt Formation Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026
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