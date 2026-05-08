CPI, CPM & VCK Likely To Support TVK; Vijay To Meet Governor: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CPI, CPM, VCK to support Thalapathy Vijay's TVK party.

Vijay's TVK claims 108 MLAs; numbers to increase further.

TVK MLAs may resign if rivals invited to form government.

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay appears poised to take a decisive step towards government formation in Tamil Nadu, with sources indicating that CPI, CPM and VCK are set to formally extend support to TVK later this evening. The move is expected to significantly strengthen Vijay’s position in the ongoing political deadlock, even as sources said the actor-politician has sought an appointment with the Governor at 4.30 pm. However, Raj Bhavan is yet to officially confirm the meeting.

The Numbers Favour TVK

According to sources, TVK currently commands the support of 108 MLAs. The numbers are expected to rise further with the backing of VCK’s two legislators, Congress’ five MLAs, CPI’s two members and CPM’s two MLAs.

The combined support is being projected by TVK leaders as a credible claim to government formation amid the uncertainty surrounding both DMK and AIADMK camps.

Sources said CPI, CPM and VCK are likely to make their announcements simultaneously later this evening in a coordinated show of support for Vijay.

Also Read: DMK ‘Open’ To Back AIADMK If TVK Falls Short? MLAs Empower Stalin To Take Calls Amid Govt Formation Buzz

Governor Yet To Be Convinced

Sources familiar with developments said the Governor has so far not appeared fully satisfied with the competing claims emerging from various parties. This, insiders said, prompted fresh deliberations within the TVK camp over the next course of action.

In a dramatic move aimed at increasing political pressure, TVK has internally conveyed that all its 108 MLAs are prepared to resign if either DMK or AIADMK is invited to form the government despite TVK staking claim with supporting parties.

Party insiders described the proposed mass resignation strategy as an attempt to frame the battle as one of democratic legitimacy and numerical strength.

While there has been no official communication from Raj Bhavan yet, political activity intensified through the day, with senior leaders from multiple parties remaining in touch over possible alliance arrangements and the government formation process.

Also Read: Thirumavalavan To Become TN Deputy CM? VCK Chief Meets Vijay Amid Govt Formation Talks