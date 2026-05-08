Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionCPI, CPM & VCK Likely To Support TVK; Vijay To Meet Governor: Sources

CPI, CPM & VCK Likely To Support TVK; Vijay To Meet Governor: Sources

TVK is set to stake claim to form government with likely backing from CPI, CPM and VCK, even as Governor weighs competing claims.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CPI, CPM, VCK to support Thalapathy Vijay's TVK party.
  • Vijay's TVK claims 108 MLAs; numbers to increase further.
  • TVK MLAs may resign if rivals invited to form government.

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay appears poised to take a decisive step towards government formation in Tamil Nadu, with sources indicating that CPI, CPM and VCK are set to formally extend support to TVK later this evening. The move is expected to significantly strengthen Vijay’s position in the ongoing political deadlock, even as sources said the actor-politician has sought an appointment with the Governor at 4.30 pm. However, Raj Bhavan is yet to officially confirm the meeting.

The Numbers Favour TVK

According to sources, TVK currently commands the support of 108 MLAs. The numbers are expected to rise further with the backing of VCK’s two legislators, Congress’ five MLAs, CPI’s two members and CPM’s two MLAs.

The combined support is being projected by TVK leaders as a credible claim to government formation amid the uncertainty surrounding both DMK and AIADMK camps.

Sources said CPI, CPM and VCK are likely to make their announcements simultaneously later this evening in a coordinated show of support for Vijay.

Also Read: DMK ‘Open’ To Back AIADMK If TVK Falls Short? MLAs Empower Stalin To Take Calls Amid Govt Formation Buzz

Governor Yet To Be Convinced

Sources familiar with developments said the Governor has so far not appeared fully satisfied with the competing claims emerging from various parties. This, insiders said, prompted fresh deliberations within the TVK camp over the next course of action.

In a dramatic move aimed at increasing political pressure, TVK has internally conveyed that all its 108 MLAs are prepared to resign if either DMK or AIADMK is invited to form the government despite TVK staking claim with supporting parties.

Party insiders described the proposed mass resignation strategy as an attempt to frame the battle as one of democratic legitimacy and numerical strength.

While there has been no official communication from Raj Bhavan yet, political activity intensified through the day, with senior leaders from multiple parties remaining in touch over possible alliance arrangements and the government formation process.

Also Read: Thirumavalavan To Become TN Deputy CM? VCK Chief Meets Vijay Amid Govt Formation Talks

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 08 May 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Breaking News ABP Live TVK Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
CPI, CPM & VCK Likely To Support TVK; Vijay To Meet Governor: Sources
CPI, CPM & VCK Likely To Support TVK; Vijay To Meet Governor: Sources
Election
Thirumavalavan To Become TN Deputy CM? VCK Chief Meets Vijay Amid Govt Formation Talks
Thirumavalavan To Become TN Deputy CM? VCK Chief Meets Vijay Amid Govt Formation Talks
Election
Kerala CM Race Heats Up: Congress Observers Submit Report To Mallikarjun Kharge, Final Decision Soon
Kerala CM Race Heats Up: Congress Observers Submit Report To Mallikarjun Kharge, Final Decision Soon
Election
DMK ‘Open’ To Back AIADMK If TVK Falls Short? MLAs Empower Stalin To Take Calls Amid Govt Formation Buzz
DMK ‘Open’ To Back AIADMK If TVK Falls Short? MLAs Empower Stalin To Take Call
Advertisement

Videos

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest
Bihar Update: Nishant Kumar Takes Charge of Health Ministry, Begins Work at Office
BJP Bengal Race: Shah Holds Core Meet as Adhikari Emerges Front-Runner Ahead of MLA Vote
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Meets Modi in Delhi Ahead of Key MLA Meet, CM Decision at 4 PM
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Begins Temple Visit, MLA Meet to Decide CM Face at 4 PM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget