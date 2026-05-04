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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTVK Wave In Tamil Nadu; Vijay’s Party Leads In 100+ Seats In Historic Debut

TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu; Vijay’s Party Leads In 100+ Seats In Historic Debut

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK leads in 104 seats in TN 2026 polls, marking a historic debut and leaving AIADMK and DMK trailing in early trends.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's TVK party leads significantly in Tamil Nadu elections.
  • TVK surpasses 100 seats, poised for historic debut.
  • AIADMK trails in second; DMK faces challenges.
  • Early trends indicate a major shift in state politics.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: In a stunning political development, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, is surging ahead with a commanding lead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. Early counting trends on Monday indicate that the party is poised for a historic debut, emerging as the single largest force in the state.

Data released by the Election Commission of India shows TVK leading in 104 seats, well ahead of its rivals. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam follows with 66 seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam trails at 39 seats.

TVK Crosses Triple Digits In Early Trends

The scale of TVK’s lead marks a dramatic shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. In its very first electoral outing, the party has crossed the 100-seat mark in early trends, signaling a potential mandate that few had anticipated.

This surge places TVK in a strong position as counting continues, raising the possibility of a new political order in the state dominated for decades by Dravidian majors.

ALSO READ: Puducherry Election Results 2026: Is N Rangasamy Set To Form Govt? Early Trends Show Lead

Rivals Struggle To Keep Pace

While AIADMK remains in second position with 66 seats, the gap with TVK is significant. The DMK, led by M. K. Stalin, is trailing in third place with 39 seats, indicating a challenging outing for the ruling party.

Other parties have registered smaller leads, with Pattali Makkal Katchi at 7 seats, the Communist Party of India at 3, the Indian National Congress at 3, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam are each leading in one seat.

Trends Declared For Majority Of Seats

So far, leads and trails have been declared for 228 out of the 234 constituencies, offering a near-complete picture of the electoral outcome.

While these are still trends and not final results, the margins suggest a decisive advantage for TVK at this stage.

Historic Debut Reshapes Political Landscape

If these trends hold, TVK’s performance could mark one of the most significant political breakthroughs in Tamil Nadu’s recent history. A party barely two years old appears set to challenge, and possibly upend, the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

All eyes are now on the remaining rounds of counting to see whether Vijay’s party can convert this early surge into a full-fledged victory.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current political situation in Tamil Nadu according to the latest trends?

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading significantly in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. Early trends show them as the largest party, potentially marking a historic debut.

Which party is currently in the lead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, is leading in 104 seats according to early counting trends.

How are other major parties performing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

The AIADMK is in second place with 66 seats, while the DMK is trailing in third with 39 seats. Other parties have smaller leads.

Is this the first time the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting elections?

Yes, this is the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's very first electoral outing. They have already crossed the 100-seat mark in early trends.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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