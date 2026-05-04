TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu; Vijay’s Party Leads In 100+ Seats In Historic Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's TVK party leads significantly in Tamil Nadu elections.

TVK surpasses 100 seats, poised for historic debut.

AIADMK trails in second; DMK faces challenges.

Early trends indicate a major shift in state politics.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: In a stunning political development, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, is surging ahead with a commanding lead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. Early counting trends on Monday indicate that the party is poised for a historic debut, emerging as the single largest force in the state.



Data released by the Election Commission of India shows TVK leading in 104 seats, well ahead of its rivals. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam follows with 66 seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam trails at 39 seats.

TVK Crosses Triple Digits In Early Trends

The scale of TVK’s lead marks a dramatic shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. In its very first electoral outing, the party has crossed the 100-seat mark in early trends, signaling a potential mandate that few had anticipated.

This surge places TVK in a strong position as counting continues, raising the possibility of a new political order in the state dominated for decades by Dravidian majors.

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Rivals Struggle To Keep Pace

While AIADMK remains in second position with 66 seats, the gap with TVK is significant. The DMK, led by M. K. Stalin, is trailing in third place with 39 seats, indicating a challenging outing for the ruling party.

Other parties have registered smaller leads, with Pattali Makkal Katchi at 7 seats, the Communist Party of India at 3, the Indian National Congress at 3, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam are each leading in one seat.

Trends Declared For Majority Of Seats

So far, leads and trails have been declared for 228 out of the 234 constituencies, offering a near-complete picture of the electoral outcome.



While these are still trends and not final results, the margins suggest a decisive advantage for TVK at this stage.

Historic Debut Reshapes Political Landscape

If these trends hold, TVK’s performance could mark one of the most significant political breakthroughs in Tamil Nadu’s recent history. A party barely two years old appears set to challenge, and possibly upend, the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

All eyes are now on the remaining rounds of counting to see whether Vijay’s party can convert this early surge into a full-fledged victory.