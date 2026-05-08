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HomeElectionTVK Claims Support Of 121 MLAs, Vijay To Meet Governor: Sources

TVK Claims Support Of 121 MLAs, Vijay To Meet Governor: Sources

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 08 May 2026 06:49 PM (IST)

TVK stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government with support of 121 MLAs

Sources said Vijay is set to shortly submit a letter to Governor staking claim to form the government after securing support of 121 MLAs.

According to sources, the support tally stands at:

  • TVK: 108
  • Congress: 5
  • CPI: 2
  • CPM: 2
  • VCK: 2
  • IUML: 2

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Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

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Published at : 08 May 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
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