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TVK Claims Support Of 121 MLAs, Vijay To Meet Governor: Sources
TVK stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government with support of 121 MLAs
Sources said Vijay is set to shortly submit a letter to Governor staking claim to form the government after securing support of 121 MLAs.
According to sources, the support tally stands at:
- TVK: 108
- Congress: 5
- CPI: 2
- CPM: 2
- VCK: 2
- IUML: 2
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