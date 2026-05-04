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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election Results 2026: PMK Outperforms Expectations, Leads In 5 Seats, Fuels Kingmaker Buzz

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: PMK Outperforms Expectations, Leads In 5 Seats, Fuels Kingmaker Buzz

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: PMK leads in 5 seats in TN 2026 polls, boosting its chances as a key post-poll player if no party secures a clear majority.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PMK leads in five Tamil Nadu constituencies amid election counting.
  • Party's performance may influence post-poll alliances if no majority.
  • Founded on social justice, PMK holds a strong regional base.
  • Internal leadership dispute continues, awaiting court resolution post-election.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), led by Anbumani Ramadoss, is emerging as a notable player in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, with counting trends showing the party ahead in five constituencies. Contesting 18 seats as part of an alliance, PMK’s performance is drawing attention not just for its numbers, but for its potential role in post-poll arithmetic.

Even as counting continues, political observers are closely watching whether PMK could turn into a decisive factor if no single party secures a clear majority.

Leads Across Key Constituencies

PMK has taken the lead in multiple constituencies, reflecting its concentrated influence in select regions:

  • Pennagaram (58): Selvam V. — 19,725 votes, margin 3,612
  • Dharmapuri (59): Sowmiya Anbumani — 46,080 votes, margin 6,817
  • Gingee (70): Ganeshkumar A. — 18,514 votes, margin 4,334
  • Vikravandi (75): Sivakumar C. — 15,690 votes, margin 547
  • Jayankondam (150): Vaithilingam G. — 41,388 votes, margin 9,693

These leads underline PMK’s ability to remain competitive despite contesting a limited number of seats.

Alliance Politics and Kingmaker Speculation

For the 2026 elections, PMK aligned with the AIADMK-BJP front. However, speculation continues that the party could play a pivotal role after results are declared. If Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, falls short of a majority, PMK’s support could become crucial.

Anbumani Ramadoss has not ruled out backing TVK, keeping political options open and fuelling discussions around potential post-poll realignments.

ALSO READ: TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu; Vijay’s Party Leads In 100+ Seats In Historic Debut

The PMK

Founded on July 16, 1989, by S. Ramadoss, PMK traces its origins to the Vanniyar Sangam movement. The party has historically championed social justice and representation, particularly for the Vanniyar community, giving it a strong regional base.

This legacy continues to shape its electoral strategy, allowing it to maintain relevance even in a rapidly evolving political landscape.

Leadership Rift Casts Shadow

The election campaign unfolded against the backdrop of a significant internal conflict within PMK. A power struggle between founder S. Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss escalated into a legal dispute over control of the party’s name, symbol, and organisational authority.

The disagreement, which intensified through 2025 and early 2026, centred on leadership autonomy and decision-making powers. The Madras High Court has directed that the matter be heard by a civil court after the Assembly elections, leaving the issue unresolved for now.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results: Who Is VS Babu, TVK Leader Behind Kolathur Upset Challenging Stalin?

A Small Party With Big Influence?

Despite internal challenges, PMK’s early leads suggest it could punch above its weight in this election. With a handful of seats but strategic importance, the party may find itself in a position to influence government formation if the final tally produces a hung Assembly.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

Early counting trends show PMK ahead in five constituencies. The party is contesting 18 seats as part of an alliance with the AIADMK-BJP front.

Could the PMK play a kingmaker role in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

Yes, if no single party secures a clear majority, PMK's support could become crucial. Anbumani Ramadoss has not ruled out backing TVK.

When was the PMK founded and what is its historical basis?

The PMK was founded on July 16, 1989, by S. Ramadoss. It originated from the Vanniyar Sangam movement and champions social justice.

What internal conflict has affected the PMK's campaign?

A power struggle between founder S. Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss led to a legal dispute over party control. The Madras High Court will hear the matter after elections.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election PMK Anbumani Ramadoss Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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