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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Kolathur Shocker; Stalin Trails As TVK’s VS Babu Surges In Early Trends

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Kolathur Shocker; Stalin Trails As TVK’s VS Babu Surges In Early Trends

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Stalin trails in Kolathur as TVK’s VS Babu takes early lead, signalling a major upset in one of Tamil Nadu’s key constituencies.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MK Stalin trails in Kolathur as TVK candidate takes lead.
  • TVK's strong showing signals a three-way contest in Kolathur.
  • AIADMK candidate is currently in third place.
  • Early trends suggest a potential disruption in Stalin's stronghold.

In a dramatic twist from one of Tamil Nadu’s most closely watched constituencies, M. K. Stalin is trailing in the early rounds of counting in Kolathur, while Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate VS Babu has taken the lead. The AIADMK candidate is currently placed third, underlining the emerging three-way contest in the state.

The early trends signal a potential disruption in what has traditionally been seen as a stronghold for the DMK, with TVK making its presence felt in a big way.

Early Trends Turn Kolathur Into High-Voltage Contest

Kolathur has once again emerged as a focal point in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, but this time for unexpected reasons. Initial counting trends indicate that VS Babu of TVK has edged ahead, placing Chief Minister Stalin behind in the early stages.

This development reflects the growing impact of TVK as a disruptor in Tamil Nadu politics, particularly in urban constituencies where voter dynamics are shifting.

Stalin’s Stronghold Faces New Challenge

A seasoned leader and a dominant figure in Tamil Nadu politics, Stalin, 72, has long been associated with Kolathur. A graduate with no criminal cases, he has maintained a strong electoral record in the constituency.

However, the current trends suggest that even established bastions are witnessing tighter contests this election, with new entrants challenging traditional party dominance.

ALSO READ: Election Results 2026: Who Has The Edge Across 5 States? Phalodi Satta Bazar Drops Big Predictions

AIADMK Slips To Third As Triangular Fight Intensifies

The AIADMK’s position in third place further highlights the changing political landscape in the state. With TVK emerging as a serious contender, the contest in Kolathur has transformed into a triangular battle, complicating the prospects for both major Dravidian parties.

The constituency is being closely tracked as counting progresses, as its outcome could carry symbolic significance for the broader state results.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading in the Kolathur constituency during the early vote counting?

VS Babu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has taken the lead in the early rounds of counting in Kolathur.

What is M. K. Stalin's position in the Kolathur constituency during the early counting?

M. K. Stalin is currently trailing in the early rounds of counting in the Kolathur constituency.

What is the AIADMK's current standing in the Kolathur constituency?

The AIADMK candidate is currently placed third in the Kolathur constituency, indicating a three-way contest.

How are the early trends in Kolathur affecting the traditional political landscape?

The early trends signal a potential disruption in Kolathur, traditionally a DMK stronghold, with TVK making a strong showing.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Kolathur MK Stalin Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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