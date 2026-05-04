Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MK Stalin trails in Kolathur as TVK candidate takes lead.

TVK's strong showing signals a three-way contest in Kolathur.

AIADMK candidate is currently in third place.

Early trends suggest a potential disruption in Stalin's stronghold.

In a dramatic twist from one of Tamil Nadu’s most closely watched constituencies, M. K. Stalin is trailing in the early rounds of counting in Kolathur, while Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate VS Babu has taken the lead. The AIADMK candidate is currently placed third, underlining the emerging three-way contest in the state.

The early trends signal a potential disruption in what has traditionally been seen as a stronghold for the DMK, with TVK making its presence felt in a big way.

Early Trends Turn Kolathur Into High-Voltage Contest

Kolathur has once again emerged as a focal point in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, but this time for unexpected reasons. Initial counting trends indicate that VS Babu of TVK has edged ahead, placing Chief Minister Stalin behind in the early stages.

This development reflects the growing impact of TVK as a disruptor in Tamil Nadu politics, particularly in urban constituencies where voter dynamics are shifting.

Stalin’s Stronghold Faces New Challenge

A seasoned leader and a dominant figure in Tamil Nadu politics, Stalin, 72, has long been associated with Kolathur. A graduate with no criminal cases, he has maintained a strong electoral record in the constituency.

However, the current trends suggest that even established bastions are witnessing tighter contests this election, with new entrants challenging traditional party dominance.

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AIADMK Slips To Third As Triangular Fight Intensifies

The AIADMK’s position in third place further highlights the changing political landscape in the state. With TVK emerging as a serious contender, the contest in Kolathur has transformed into a triangular battle, complicating the prospects for both major Dravidian parties.

The constituency is being closely tracked as counting progresses, as its outcome could carry symbolic significance for the broader state results.