DMK Slams Congress For Joining Hands With TVK, Accuses Rahul Of Betraying Voters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK accuses Congress of betrayal and opportunism in Tamil Nadu.

Congress allegedly allowed defectors, betraying alliance voters' trust.

DMK likens Congress tactics to BJP's 'shortcut' power grabs.

The DMK has launched a sharp attack on the Congress following recent political developments in Tamil Nadu, accusing its long-time ally of betrayal and political opportunism. In a strongly worded statement, the DMK said the Congress had exposed its “true nature” by supporting moves that weakened the Secular Progressive Alliance despite winning elections together. The party claimed it had stood firmly with the Congress during several political crises in the past and had paid a “heavy price” for maintaining the alliance.

DMK Alleges Betrayal

The DMK said it had always backed the Congress whenever the national party faced difficult political situations. Referring to the party’s relationship with Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, the statement said the alliance went beyond politics and was built on personal trust and ideological understanding.

The party recalled how Rahul Gandhi himself had publicly described MK Stalin as the only political leader he called “brother”. However, the DMK claimed it was not surprised by reports suggesting that the Congress now considered those ties broken.

The statement further accused the Congress of allowing five MLAs elected under the Secular Progressive Alliance banner to defect to the opposition camp. According to the DMK, the move amounted to a betrayal of voters who had backed the alliance expecting a DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu.

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Congress Compared To BJP

In one of its strongest remarks, the DMK alleged that the Congress had adopted the same political tactics often used by the BJP in other states to gain power through “shortcuts”. The party said the Congress was attempting to justify political opportunism by presenting it as a principled stand.

The DMK also reminded the Congress leadership of its support during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that the party had strongly projected Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial face even when the Congress itself appeared hesitant. It highlighted that the DMK alliance secured major victories and sent a large number of MPs to Parliament while standing “shoulder to shoulder” with the Congress both politically and emotionally.

Ending the statement on a defiant note, the DMK said defeat and betrayal were not new to the movement, adding that “time will give the answer” to the current political developments.

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